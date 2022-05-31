Commerce’s Cayden Lord was named the Region 8-A Public Co-Pitcher of the Year after helping lead the Tigers to their first Final Four appearance in 26 years.
Lord was one of 12 players from the region-champion Tigers to earn all-region honors.
Coleson Smith (catcher), Ryan Cooper (infield), Hampton Hutto (infield) and Landon Bunn (outfield) were all named to the first team.
Kade Morgan (pitcher) and Jaxon Foster (pitcher) were second-team selections. Cohen Thomason, Alex Rainey, Nate Rainey, Brayton Purcell and J.P. Allen all received honorable mention recognition.
