A two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning from Evan Davis pushed the Commerce baseball team past East Jackson 3-2 Wednesday (Feb. 19) at home in a pairing of crosstown foes.
Davis’ single was one of just three hits from the Tigers, who improved to 2-1. Kody Mintz, who scored in the first inning off a double steal, and Jace Veal had the other two hits.
The Tigers trailed 2-1 entering in the pivotal fifth inning after East Jackson picked up a pair of runs in the top of the third inning with an RBI single from Caleb Adair and an RBI double from Cole Sealey.
Nate Ray started on the mound for Commerce, throwing four innings and allowing two runs, both earned, on five hits. He struck out two batters and walked one.
Ray gave way to the Tiger bullpen in the fifth inning, which combined to throw three shutout innings. Mintz worked 2 2/3 innings allowing two hits and walk, while striking out one. Colby Rogers came on and recorded the final out in the top of the seventh.
Jake Varner led East Jackson with a 3-for-4 night at the plate as the Eagles fell to 1-2.
Josh Compton threw the first 4 2/3 innings for the Eagles, allowing three hits and three runs – none of which were earned. He fanned seven batters and walked two.
Jackson Fuller worked the final 1 1/3, allowing no hits, walks or runs.
The teams will meet again Saturday (Feb. 22) at Commerce at 11 a.m. as part of Commerce’s Day at the Diamond.
