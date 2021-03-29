The surging Commerce baseball team faces a trio of out-of-state tests this week as the Tigers take on three Florida teams in a tour of the Sunshine State.
The Tigers (14-3, 9-1 Region 8-A Public) play McKeel Academy today (Monday, March 29, 4:30 p.m.), Lake Region Tuesday (March 30, 7 p.m.) and wrap-up the road trip with a Thursday (April 1, 7 p.m.) matchup with Sebring.
Commerce, winners of 12 of its last 13 games, are ranked No. 7 in the latest Class A-Public poll.
As for their in-state competition, the Tigers are coming off of a 10-1 rout of region opponent Towns County on the road last Tuesday (March 23). Cayden Lord led Commerce with a 3-for-5, three-RBI performance at the plate, which included an RBI double. Lord also threw seven innings, striking out 11 batters. He allowed six hits, one unearned run and one walk.
Offensively, Will Slater went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Coleson Smith was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Tigers, who led 8-0 after three innings. Commerce pounded out 10 hits.
The remaining two games of the Towns County series, according to MaxPreps.com, have been moved to April 5 (5:30 p.m.) and April 19 (5:30 p.m.). Both contests are in Commerce.
At 9-1, the Tigers sit in second place in Region 8-A Public behind 6-0 Social Circle. The two programs meet April 20 and April 22.
