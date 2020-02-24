The Commerce baseball team hosted its Day on the Diamond Saturday (Feb. 22) and collected two more wins to improve to 4-1 on the season.
The Tigers opened with a 5-3 victory over rival East Jackson — after beating the Eagles 3-2 on Wednesday (Feb. 19) — and followed with a 7-5 victory over Bowdon.
East Jackson and Commerce were tied 2-2 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Kane Goldman singled home Gray Hobrook, and Colin Welch also scored.
The Eagles got a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Braxton Standridge singled home Caleb Adair, but Commerce answered with an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning when Colby Rogers scored on an error.
Goldman finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a two-run double in the bottom of third inning to score Colby Rogers and Kody Mintz, tying the game 2-2.
Will Slater threw four innings, allowing two hits, two runs (both earned) and five walks while striking out three. Evan Davis threw the final three frames, allowing three hits, an earned run and no walks with three strikeouts.
In the win over Bowdon, Goldman went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while both Rogers and Mintz went 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Rogers had a double, while Mintz had a double and triple and also drove in a run. The Tigers finished with 12 hits.
Commerce led 3-2 before putting up a four-spot in the top of the seventh inning behind an RBI single from Slater, a two-run single from Goldman and an RBI doube from Martin to take a 7-2 lead. Bowdon rallied for three two-out runs in the bottom half of the inning before Nate Ray struck out Luke Rainwater to end the game.
The Tigers play at Elbert County on Tuesday (Feb. 25).
