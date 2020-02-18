Even though the Commerce Tigers' Feb. 17 game at Johnson County was canceled because of rain, the team was able to still get two games in over the extended weekend break.
The Tigers opened the 2020 season with a 1-1 record. Commerce defeated Claxton 9-0 on Feb. 14 and lost to Jenkins 9-8 on Feb. 15.
Jenkins 9, Commerce 8: The Tigers led 7-0 after 2 1/2 innings of play. By the bottom of the seventh, Commerce led 8-6. Jenkins, however, plated three runs to win the game.
Commerce outhit Jenkins 14-8. Gray Holbrook had three hits. Colby Rogers and Will Slater had two hits apiece. Colin Welch led the team with two RBIs.
In the field, the Tigers committed four errors, as did Jenkins. TJ Trudnak had most of the duties on the hill, tossing four innings, recording three strikeouts.
Commerce moved the lead to 8-0 after the top of the fifth. Jenkins, though, scored five runs in the bottom half of the fifth, added one more in the bottom of the six before rallying to win with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Commerce 9, Claxton 0: The Tigers scored one run in the top of the second, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the seventh to seal the victory.
Commerce recorded eight hits, led by Rogers' three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Slater, Welch, Holbrook, Kody Mintz and Jace Veal all recorded one hit apiece.
Mintz added two RBIs with his hit. Slater and Sam Roach had one RBI apiece. The Tigers also recorded four stolen bases.
On the mound, Commerce used Rogers, Slater and Nate Ray. Slater pitched four innings, recorded two strikeouts and gave up only three hits. Ray pitched two innings and recorded two strikeouts. Rogers struck out the side in his only inning of work.
