Situational hitting and shutdown pitching was a potent combination for Commerce High School on Tuesday night.
Will Slater tossed seven strikeouts in six innings, and Kane Goldman smacked home five RBIs to lead the Tigers to a 12-2, mercy-rule victory.
“We just have to stay emotionally in a game,” said head coach Steve Cotrell. “Our guys love to be out here, but at the same time, they have to learn how to handle adversity. I thought tonight, from first pitch to last pitch, we did what we do and that’s swing the bats. Nothing fancy, we just swing.
“We worked yesterday on our approaches. We had better approaches tonight than we had in the last week or so. It showed on the scoreboard.”
Commerce (19-8, 14-2 Region 8-A Public) had a perfect first inning to set the tone of the game. Slater threw just 12 pitches to sit the Redskins down in order. Tigers’ leadoff batter Cayden Lord walked to first base but he didn’t make himself comfortable. He easily stole second base and slide safely into third base on a wild pitch soon after.
Matt Martin knocked a double into center field to bring Lord home for the first run of the game, but Commerce wasn’t finished. Goldman obliterated a two-out pitch beyond the centerfield wall to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Social Circle (14-13, 11-5 Region 8-A Public) responded in the top of the second inning by cashing in on a leadoff double. A one-out liner into centerfield allowed the leadoff man to score standing up. The Tigers got the run back in the bottom half of the inning when Hampton Hutto scored on Lord’s sacrifice fly.
Commerce turned the game into a rout in the fourth inning. Corey Freeman’s sacrifice fly brought Alex Rainey home. Gray Holbrook slid into third base on a wild pitch, but a bad throw by the catcher gave Holbrook a chance to score. The senior hopped to his feet and sprinted home for the score. Commerce led 6-1 after four innings.
The Redskins scored their last run on the fifth inning via a two-out line drive.
The Tigers had a chance to end the game in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with no outs. Goldman was hit by a pitch to bring one run home. However, a pop fly and a fielder’s choice double play ended the inning with Commerce ahead 7-2.
They didn’t squander the chance to finish the game in the sixth inning. Freeman hit a one-out home run to extend the lead to 8-2. Lord singled and Slater walked to put two men on base. Lord reached home base on Martin’s line drive to center field. Courtesy runner Nate Rainey scored soon after on Colin Welch’s single.
Commerce led 10-2 and needed just two more runs to end the game. Goldman, the game’s RBI machine, drove Martin and Welch home with a line drive down the third base line. Commerce ended the game an inning early with a 12-2 final score.
The Tigers travel to Social Circle on Thursday (April 22) for a doubleheader. Commerce needs to beat the Redskins just once to win the Region 8-A Public Championship.
