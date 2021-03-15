The Commerce baseball team overwhelmed an overmatched Greene County squad by a combined score of 50-1 in a three-game sweep last week and seeks its 11th-straight win when it opens a series with Washington-Wilkes.
The Tigers (11-2, 6-0 Region 8-A Public), ranked No. 6 in Class A-Public, travels to Washington-Wilkes Wednesday (March 17, 4:45 p.m.) and will then host a doubleheader Saturday (March 20, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) to close out the region series.
Commerce is coming off a three-game region sweep of Greene County during which it picked up three run-rule victories in running its winning streak to 10 games. No game lasted more than three innings.
Commerce opened the series with a 19-0 home win on March 9. The Tigers, who scored 14 runs in the first inning, got two RBIs each from Cayden Lord (1-for-1, double), Kade Morgan (1-for-1), Will Slater (2-for-2, double), Kane Goldman (1-for-1), Coleson Smith (1-for-1) and Gray Holbrook.
Nate Rainey (two innings, five strikeouts) and Tyler Herring (one inning, three strikeouts) combined for an abbreviated no-hitter.
Commerce then won 15-0 in the first game of a Friday (March 12) road doubleheader. The Tigers scored all 15 of their runs in the first inning.
Corey Freeman went 2-for-2 with a double, while Holbrook was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Kane Goldman threw three innings for a run-rule shortened no-hitter, striking out nine batters.
Commerce took the second game of the doubleheader 16-1 with another 15-run first inning.
Hampton Hutto went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs, while Goldman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Matthew Martin also went 3-for-3 with a double. The Tigers finished with 13 hits.
Holbrook earned the three-inning no-hitter, allowing one unearned run and striking out six batters.
Commerce enters its series with Washington-Wilkes having not lost since Feb. 20.
