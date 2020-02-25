Between the rain showers over the last week, some baseball has been able to get played.
In Commerce on Saturday (Feb. 22), the Tigers hosted Day at the Diamond under bright blue skies and mild temperatures. The team didn't squander the good weather.
Commerce defeated Bowdon 7-5 and East Jackson 5-3. The Tigers also defeated the Eagles 3-2 last Wednesday (Feb. 19).
Even in the sweep during Day at the Diamond, Commerce wasn't perfect in its execution of things.
"I thought defensively, overall, (we) played OK with a few mental mistakes," skipper Steve Cotrell said about Saturday's play. "Offensively, we have to be more productive with at-bats, especially with runners on third (base).
"We had way too many opportunities to put both games away early in the game. Also, we had base-running blunders that can't happen at the varsity level."
Cotrell noted the team hasn't been able to get on the field "consistently" early in the season, but he isn't letting that be an excuse for "mistakes" he sees.
"I know a win is a win, but this early in the season, we have to learn from these mistakes or it will catch up with you later on," he said. "Besides losing some focus from time to time, we competed and got after it. We've just got to get in the mode from first pitch to last pitch, locked in."
Commerce 7, Bowdon 5: The Tigers led 3-2 entering the top of the seventh inning and put up four more runs to put the game out of reach, barring a 6-run Bowdon comeback, which fell three runs short in the bottom half of the inning.
Kody Mintz and Colby Rogers got three hits apiece in the win. Mintz (triple in the fifth) added an RBI. Kane Goldman added two hits and three RBIs. Commerce totaled 12 hits.
The Tigers' first two runs came in the first inning, thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Goldman (Mintz scores) and a wild pitch during Matt Martin's first at-bat (Will Slater scores).
After getting a run in the bottom of the first, Bowdon tied the game at 2-2 in the third with a single to center field.
Mintz broke the tie with a triple in the fifth to plate Rogers, who opened the inning with a lead-off single.
Then, in the seventh, Commerce got its next four runs with two outs: Slater single to right field, Goldman single to center field and a Martin double to left field.
Bowdon scored its final three runs with two outs. The game ended on a foul tip.
Commerce 5, East Jackson 3: Commerce trailed 2-0 early but rallied with two runs in the third and two runs in the fifth. The Eagles put up one run in the sixth but it was offset by the Tigers' run in the bottom half of the inning.
Slater and Evan Davis combined to pitch all seven innings, giving up only three hits and the three runs. They recorded three strikeouts apiece.
The Tigers' offense could've had more runs, though, leaving nine runners on base. Goldman had two hits and four RBIs. Rogers added two hits.
Commerce tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third when Goldman connected with a two-out double to center field, plating Rogers and Mintz. The team got the lead in the fifth when Goldman singled, scoring Colin Welch and Gray Holbrook.
The Tigers' final run came when a Welch pop fly turned into a catching error, allowing Rogers to score.
Commerce 3, East Jackson 2 (Feb. 19): The Tigers trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth but got the go-ahead runs when Davis hit a two-out single to left field, scoring Holbrook and TJ Trudnak.
Davis finished the game with two hits and two RBIs. Mintz and Jace Veal had one hit apiece.
