Commerce improved to 7-2 with its sixth win in a row after a 12-2 domination of crosstown opponent East Jackson Friday (March 5) at home.
Kane Goldman and Cayden Lord both smacked home runs, and the Tigers finished with 12 hits in the five-inning win. Goldman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Herring was 3-for-3, and Matt Martin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Tigers broke a 5-1 game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Martin threw the first four innings, allowing three hits and an earned run and walk while striking out five batters. Colin Welch threw one inning, allowing two hits and a run.
Payton Garner led East Jackson, going 2-for-3 with a home run and RBI.
Commerce and East Jackson meet again Monday (March 8, 5:30 p.m.) at East Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.