Union County scored runs early and often during its road trip to Commerce.
The Panthers downed the Tigers 7-3 Tuesday night (March 3). Commerce is 5-4 on the season.
Commerce totaled six hits in the loss. Kody Mintz and Evan Davis had one hit and one RBI apiece.
The Panthers totaled nine hits, led by Carter Wright's two hits and three RBIs.
Union County scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Commerce responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a Mintz single and a Davis sacrifice fly.
The Panthers added two more runs in the top of the second to open the lead up to 5-2. They added two more in the sixth. The lead was 7-2.
Commerce's final run came in the bottom of the seventh when Colby Rogers scored on a wild pitch.
Commerce returns to action Saturday (March 7) at Lake Oconee Academy.
