The Commerce baseball team’s 11-game winning streak came to an end during a Saturday doubleheader with Washington-Wilkes but the Tigers still left the ball park with momentum in hand.
Commerce dropped the first game 9-4 in eight innings but rebounded with a 15-0 drubbing in four innings in the second game to move to 13-3 on the season and 8-1 in Region 8-A Public play. The Tigers took the series 2-1.
Commerce begins a series with Towns County Tuesday (March 23, 5:30 p.m.) on the road. The series will wrap up Friday (March 26) with a home doubleheader (5 p.m. and 7 p.m.).
Washington-Wilkes tied Game 1 Saturday (March 20) 4-4 with a run in the top of the seventh inning and then plated five scores in the top of eighth inning to hand Commerce its first region loss.
Colin Welch went 2-for-4 with a double to lead Commerce at the plate.
Plenty of Tigers got hot at the plate in Game 2, however, as Commerce tagged Washington-Wilkes starting pitcher Desmond Cofer with 10 runs, all earned, in 1 2/3 inning. The Tigers led 10-0 heading into the third inning and ended the game early with five fourth-inning runs.
Gray Holbrook went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Coleson Smith was 1-for-1 with three RBIs as the Tigers finished with 11 hits. Hampton Hutto went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Matt Martin and Will Slater both with 2-for-4. Slater had a double. Cayden Lord went 0-for-2 but drove in three runs.
Welch and Lord combined for a four-inning no hitter. Welch pithed the first three innings, striking out eight batters with one walk. Lord threw the fourth inning, striking out two batters and walking one.
Commerce won the series opener 7-0 Friday (March 19) on the road.
Slater threw 6 1/3 shutout innings, surrendering just four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts. Welch threw the final 2/3 of an inning, allowing no hits, runs or walks.
Kane Goldman went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while Welch, Martin and Gray Holbrook all went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
