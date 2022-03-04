Crosstown rivals Commerce and East Jackson were locked in a tight battle for four-and-a-half innings Wednesday (Mar. 2). Then the Tigers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the game to an end.
Commerce defeated East Jackson 10-1 in five innings. The Tigers had 15 hits in the game, Coy Argo and Braxton Morris each had three hits. Kade Morgan pitched four innings and allowed four hits and one run, while striking out six batters.
Bradyn Redding started on the mound for the Eagles and was near flawless through four innings, allowing just one and striking out six batters. He left the game after surrendering a walk to start the fifth inning.
Commerce took an early 1-0 lead after Argo hit an RBI double which sent Cayden Lord home. East Jackson finally answered in the top of the fourth inning when Nathaneal Heiss scored on Randy Smith’s infield hit. The Tigers entered the fifth inning tied 1-1.
In the top of the fifth inning, East Jackson had a chance to take the lead when Redding singled with two outs, Bryse Patterson reached second base on the hit. However, a pop fly ended the Eagles’ half of the inning.
Lord started the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk. Reed Cassidy relieved Redding after the walk, but his first pitch was wacked into right field by Argo for a double. Hampton Hutto followed with a grounder into right field. Lord scored to give Commerce a 2-1 lead.
Coleson Smith then walked to load the bases. Landon Bunn hit an infield single to bring Argo home, and then Morris broke the game open with a line drive into left field to drive in two more runs. Commerce led 5-1 with only one out.
Hudson Thomason and JP Allen followed with RBI singles to stretch the lead to 7-1. An error at first base on Allen’s hit allowed Thomason to score. To make it an 8-1 ball game.
Jason Dutton Jr. entered the game to pitch for the Eagles after Allen’s hit, but he didn’t fare any better. He surrendered a walk to Mason Anderson and an RBI double to Argo. Allen scored to make bring the lead to 9-1.
Hutto hit a pop fly for the second out, but Anderson tagged up to score Commerce’s 10th run of the game. Coleson Smith ended the game with a grounder into left field to bring Argo home. Commerce won 11-1.
Commerce and East Jackson meet again on Monday (Mar. 7) at East Jackson.
