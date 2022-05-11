The Commerce baseball team enjoyed a celebration over two-and-a-half decades in the making on Wednesday.
For the first time since 1996, the Tigers have advanced to the Final Four.
Commerce did so by beating Emmanuel County Institute (ECI) 8-5 in the rubber game of a three-game series with the Bulldogs.
Tiger head coach Steve Cotrell was a member of that Commerce semifinals team 26 years ago.
“It is surreal, but at the same, you know, as much as it brings up old times, it’s about these kids,” he said. “They’ve worked their tails off, they took their lumps, they bought in and just kept chugging along. We’ve had to grind out the last two days, and it just shows you how tough we are as a team when we put our minds to it and get after it.”
The Tigers (26-12) scored six unanswered runs to rally for the victory and set a new single-season record for wins with 26.
Commerce blasted three home runs with Hampton Hutto, Coy Argo and Brayton Purcell all going deep for the Tigers, who won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener.
Hutto belted a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, Argo crushed a three-run shot in the fourth inning to tie the game 5-5 and Purcell drilled two-run homer over the centerfield wall in the fifth inning to put the Tigers ahead 7-5.
The Commerce bullpen allowed just one run over the final 4 2/3 innings as the Tigers earned the come-from-behind win. Kade Morgan allowed two hits, no walks and an earned run in 1 2/3 innings of work, while Nate Rainey threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two batters.
The Tigers will face top-seeded Metter in the Class A-Public semifinals on the road. The series starts Monday (May 16) with a doubleheader. Game 3, if needed, will be played Tuesday (May 17).
This story will be updated.
