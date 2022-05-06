The Commerce baseball team has made a habit of reaching the Elite Eight and hopes to play even further into May this time around.
Commerce hosts Emmanuel County Institute (18-10) in the quarterfinals, starting with a Tuesday, May 10, doubleheader (4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). Game 3, if needed, is set for May 11 (2 p.m.). This is the third-straight year the Tigers have reached the round of eight.
“If you’re knocking at that door every year and you’re giving yourself a chance and the kids expect that, the confidence is going to grow,” Commerce coach Steve Cotrell said. “Sooner or later, you’re going to knock through that door, and you’re going to move on and do something that not a lot of teams get to do.”
The Tigers (24-11) will face Emmanuel County Institute (ECI), which has advanced to the third round despite being a No. 4 seed. The Bulldogs, however, are not a typical fourth seed. Cotrell noted that ECI finished just one game out of second place in a south Georgia region that includes Metter, Claxton and Bryan County.
“They’re going to be pretty good,” he said. “They’re not in the Elite Eight and going to be a bad baseball team. You’ve got to be ready to play.”
Commerce earned its way back into the quarterfinals with a 9-1 thumping of Irwin County Thursday (May 5) in the rubber game of the Tigers’ second-round series with the Indians.
Bouncing back from a 14-1 rout in Game 2, the Tigers pounded out 10 hits on the visiting Indians while Tiger pitching surrendered just two hits in earning a convincing win.
“That’s just the resiliency of these kids,” Cotrell said. “You can’t teach some of the stuff that we’ve been able to do. You work on stuff. You try to do the little things. But at the end of the day, the kids play the game. They’ve got to believe in themselves and one another.”
Commerce starter Coy Argo worked six innings, allowing two hits and an earned run while striking out three batters and walking three.
Cotrell said his team would need postseason contributions from Argo on the mound and the sophomore delivered with the season on the line.
“He set the tone for Game 3,” Cotrell said. “He went out there and just shoved, and that gave our kids a ton of confidence.”
Hudson Thomason came on in relief of Argo in the final frame and recored the final three outs.
Commerce built a 5-0 lead through four innings and broke the game open with a grand slam from Brayton Purcell in the sixth inning.
Purcell enjoyed a 3-for-4 day at the plate, which included a double in addition to his grand slam.
“He’s just come in and put his head down and went to work ... we see in practice what he’s able to do,” Cotrell said of Purcell, who moved to Commerce this season.
Hampton Hutton went 3-for-4 as well as Commerce won for the seventh time in its last nine games.
Cotrell said this is a team that is still improving.
“We’d been talking about it the last three or four weeks that we didn’t feel like we’ve hit our stride yet,” Cotrell said. “We didn’t feel like we’d played our best baseball.”
The teams had split a doubleheader on Wednesday (May 4) to open the second-round series with some Game 1, seventh-inning heroics from the Tigers highlighting the night.
Down 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Commerce stunned Irwin County by scoring five runs — without the Indians recording an out — to rally for a dramatic win.
The Tigers won the game with a walk-off RBI single from Ryan Cooper to score J.P. Allen.
“High school baseball, the 21st out is the hardest out to get,” Cotrell said. “You’ve got to keep playing the game. If you play it to the last pitch, good things happen a lot of the time.”
Cayden Lord, who finished the game with three RBIs, tied the contest just before Cooper’s game-winner with a two-run double to score Thomason and Nate Rainey.
Braxton Morris also had an RBI single earlier during the sixth inning, while Allen picked up an RBI as well, drawing a bases-loaded walk.
Lord homered an inning earlier, going deep to left field in the sixth inning to put the Tigers board after having trailed 5-0.
The nightcap was less eventful for Commerce as the Tigers were limited to four hits in a five-inning, run-rule loss as Irwin County.
But thanks to Commerce’s Game 3 dominance, the Tigers advanced and have the chance to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1996.
“That’s the goal,” Cotrell said. “The main ingredient over the next three or four days is just the little things: staying focused, staying locked in.”
NOTE: Cotrell was a member of Commerce’s Final Four team in 1996. The team that beat Commerce that year in the semifinals, ironically, was Irwin County.
