The Commerce baseball team enters a crosstown matchup with East Jackson Friday (March 5, 5:55 p.m.) riding a five-game winning streak.
The Tigers (6-2) have already picked up three wins this week, trouncing region foe Lincoln Country 12-1 and 10-0 in a Wednesday (March 3) doubleheader after knocking off Class AA No. 10-ranked Elbert County on the road Tuesday (March 2).
Against Lincoln County, Commerce piled up 10 runs over the course of the first two innings of Game 1. The Tigers finished with five hits and six walks as they pushed a dozen runs across the plate for the contest. Will Slater (1-for-2, double) and Corey Freeman (1-for-2) each drove in two runs.
On the mound, Gray Holbrook and Kade Morgan combined for a five-inning no hitter. Holbrook pitched three innings, allowing an unearned run with no walks and five strikeouts. Morgan threw the last two innings, striking out two and walking two.
Tiger pitching then allowed just two hits in the night cap, with Tyler Herring throwing two innings, allowing two hits with no walks and three strikeouts, and Nate Rainey pitching three no-hit, shutout innings with no walks and four strikeouts.
Offensively, Slater went 2-for-3 with a home run two RBIs, while Coleson Smith was 2-for-2. Kane Goldman went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
In the March 2 win over Elbert County, Slater and Colin Welch combined for a no-hitter. Slater threw the first four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and four walks. Welch closed with three shutout innings with three strikeouts. Goldman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Slater was 2-for-3 with with an RBI. Matthew Martin went 2-for-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.