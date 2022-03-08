Commerce's offensive onslaught against the Red Devils continued into Saturday's (Mar. 5) double-header at Lincoln County.
The Tigers started last week with a 15-0 win over the Red Devils on Monday (Mar. 1), and they completed the season sweep with two more lopsided wins. A five-run rally in the fifth inning led to a 12-6 win in game one. A 15-run fifth inning and stellar pitching by Kade Morgan in game two allowed Commerce to win 21-2.
Across the three game series, Commerce defeated Lincoln County by the cumulative score of 38-8. Coleson Smith had a whopping seven hits and five RBIs in Saturday's double-header. Cayden Lord and Ryan Cooper both had four hits.
Nate Rainey was Saturday's strikeout leader with six in four innings in game one. Lord and Jaxon Foster also had quality innings on the mound.
The Tigers continue region play this week with a three-game series against Greene County. They travel to Greensboro on Tuesday (Mar. 8) and host a double-header against the other Tigers on Friday (Mar. 11).
COMMERCE 12, LINCOLN COUNTY 6
Commerce's (5-5, 3-0 Region 8-A Public) hot start in game one was derailed when Lincoln County scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning. However, the Tigers recovered by scoring 10 runs in the last five innings to to win their first region series of the season.
A sacrifice fly by Hampton Hutto and a single by Coleson Smith drove in two runs in the top of the first inning. Cayden Lord and Ryan Cooper stepped on home plate to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.
That lead did not last as the Red Devils scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning. They scored four runs with two outs thanks to three walks and two errors. Suddenly, Commerce trailed 6-2, but there were still six innings left and the Tigers used almost all of then to comeback.
Hutto cut the score to 6-3 in the third inning by scoring on Smith's double to left field. Cooper drove in Landon Bunn with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to further cut the lead to 6-4.
Smith and Coy Argo singled to start the fifth inning, and Brayton Purcell walked to load the bases with no outs. Cohen Thomason, running for Smith, scored on a wild pitch to bring the Tigers within one run, 6-5. Then Landon Bunn walked to load the bases again.
Braxton Morris put Commerce back in front with a single up the middle. Argo and Purcell ran home to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead. Bunn used his speed to score on a bunt by Argo, then Morris scored when Cooper grounded into Left field. When the inning ended, Commerce led 9-6.
Commerce put the game away with a two-out rally in the seventh inning. Kade Morgan, running for Lord, stood on first base with two outs, but quickly reached third when Hutto hit a line drive to center field. Smith hit an infield single to drive Morgan and courtesy runner on Hunter Thomason home, extending the Tigers lead to 11-6.
The last run of the game came on an error. Argo hit a grounder ball to the short stop and the error allowed Smith to score. Commerce won 12-6.
After a rough first inning by Argo, Nate Rainey finished the first inning and pitched in the following four innings. he fanned six batters and only allowed two hits. Lord finished the game with a pair of one-hit innings.
COMMERCE 21, LINCOLN COUNTY 2
Commerce overcame another close first inning to blowout the Red Devils in game two, completing the series sweep.
Coy Argo hit a two-out triple in the top of the first inning to bring in Hampton Hutto and Cohen Thomason. Commerce led 2-0, but saw its lead slip to 2-1 when Lincoln County scored with two outs in the bottom of the first. That's as close as the Red Devils would come to taking the lead.
Hutto drove Ryan Cooper home with a double to center field, then he scored on Argo's grounder ball later in the third inning. Commerce led 4-1.
In the fourth inning, JP Allen hit a line drive to right field to bring Landon Bunn across home plate. Allen scored on Cayden Lord's single to left field to stretch the Tigers' lead to 6-1.
The game essentially ended when the Tigers scored 15 runs in the fifth inning.
Coleson Smith, Argo and Brayton Purcell all walked with no outs to load the bases. Smith and Argo scored on Bunn's double to deep right field. Purcell scored on Beau Neisler's grounder and Commerce led 9-1 with no outs.
A wild pitch allowed Bunn to score before Bunn drew a walk. Neisler reached home on Lord's line drive to center field and then Bunn sped home on a wild pitch, extending Commerce's lead to 12-1. The Tigers were far from finished.
Commerce had 21 at bats with nine hits and seven walks in the inning. Cooper, Smith, Mason Anderson, Cohen Thomason, Hudson Thomason, Neisler, Allen, Brayton Morris and Kade Morgan all reached base after the Tigers took a 12-1 lead. Smith, Anderson and Cohen Thomason actually reached base twice.
Lord, Smith, Anderson, Cohen and Hudson Thomason, Neisler, Allen and Morris scored the Tigers' last nine runs of the game.
When the inning ended, Commerce had an insurmountable 21-1 lead. Lincoln County scored once in the bottom of the fifth inning, but one run wasn't enough to prolong the game and the Tigers win 21-2.
Morgan pitched four near-flawless innings and only allowed three hits. Jaxon Foster finished the game with a one-run inning in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.