A slow start didn't keep the Commerce baseball team from beating Bowdon on Saturday (Feb. 19).
The Tigers trailed 1-0 going into fifth inning, but had an offensive explosion through the final three innings to win 7-2. Ryan Cooper produced three runs with his bat and one more with his legs, while Cayden Lord and Brayton Purcell combined for eight strikeouts.
Commerce (1-3, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) had no problems getting on base in the first four innings. The Tigers had five hits and two walks, they even loaded the bases in the top of the third inning.
Bowdon was stagnant in comparison, getting just two singles in the first three innings. However, the Red Devils scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a leadoff home run.
Commerce didn't stay down for long. Coleson Smith and Hampton Hutto singled with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Coy Argo's ground ball to the pitcher resulted in an error which allowed courtesy runner Hudson Thomason to score the tying run. The Tigers took the lead later in the inning when Cayden Lord stole second base, which gave pinch runner Kade Morgan time to run home. Commerce led 2-1.
A two-out error allowed Bowdon to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Commerce regained the lead with a two-run homer by Ryan Cooper. Cohen Thomason also scored on the hit.
The Tigers scored three more runs in the seventh inning to win 7-2. Landon Bunn and Alex Rainey hit their way into scoring position with one out. Bunn scored on a fielding error hit by Brayton Purcell. Rainey scored on a balk and courtesy runner Braxton Morris scored on a double by Cooper.
Lord pitched the first four innings and tossed 61 pitches. He allowed just three hits, but one was the home run. Purcell pitched the last three innings and retired seven of the last eight batters he faced.
Commerce returns to action Tuesday (Feb. 22) against rival banks County. The Leopards defeated the Tigers 7-4 last Tuesday (Feb. 15).
