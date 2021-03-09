Commerce baseball coach Steve Cotrell said his team doesn’t wow anyone in pre-game warm-ups.
But its recent scores certainly do. The Tigers (8-2, 3-0 Region 8-A Public) are riding a seven-game winning streak with five of those victories coming by 10 runs or more.
Cotrell he’s seeing a confident team right now.
“This bunch has always had confidence,” Cotrell said. “They might not necessarily be, what I always used to say, the prettiest team when you warm up or whatever, but when they get between the white lines, they just compete so hard — and they play well together.”
Commerce has scored 44 runs in its last four games.
“We’re being more consistent at having quality at bats — that’s the big thing,” Cotrell said. “It doesn’t matter how hard a pitcher throws, slow or whatever, you still have to be able to make adjustments throughout the game depending on what type of pitcher you have on the mound.”
Commerce faces region opponent Greene County in a three-game set this week. The series opened on Tuesday (March 9) in Commerce, and it will conclude with a doubleheader at Greene County Friday (March 12 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.).
“We’ve got to continue to do the little things, no matter who we play,” Cotrell said.
The Tigers earned their seventh-straight win with a 10-0 road rout of crosstown foe East Jackson Monday (March 8) to complete a two-game sweep of the Eagles.
The Tigers pounded out 14 hits in the five-inning win with multi-hit performances from Matt Martin (2-for-2), Colin Welch (2-for-4, two RBIs), Kane Goldman (2-for-4, double, three RBIs), Tyler Herring (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Hampton Hutto (2-for-3).
Commerce broke open a 1-0 game with five runs in the top of the second inning in winning its consecutive game by 10 runs or more.
The Eagles were limited to three hits, the biggest of which was a double from Aiden Holley.
Commerce’s Will Slater threw a five-inning shutout, surrendering two walks and striking out eight batters.
The Tigers opened the series with a 12-2 domination of East Jackson in five innings Friday (March 5) at home. Goldman and Cayden Lord both smacked home runs, and Commerce finished with 12 hits. Goldman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Herring was 3-for-3, and Martin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Tigers broke a 5-1 game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Martin threw the first four innings, allowing three hits and an earned run and walk while striking out five batters. Colin Welch threw one inning, allowing two hits and a run.
Payton Garner led East Jackson, going 2-for-3 with a home run and RBI.
Cotrell said he hopes to schedule future games with the Eagles, whose campus is less than five miles from Commerce’s, as well as other local opponents.
“Now that we don’t have to deal with the power rankings and stuff like that, we can get teams that are local back our schedule and maybe recreate some of these rivalries,” Cotrell said.
LINCOLN CO.
Prior to the sweep of the Eagles, the Tigers trounced region foe Lincoln County 12-1 and 10-0 in a Wednesday (March 3) doubleheader.
Commerce piled up 10 runs over the course of the first two innings of Game 1. The Tigers finished with five hits and six walks as they pushed a dozen runs across the plate for the contest. Will Slater (1-for-2, double) and Corey Freeman (1-for-2) each drove in two runs.
On the mound, Gray Holbrook and Kade Morgan combined for a five-inning no hitter. Holbrook pitched three innings, allowing an unearned run with no walks and five strikeouts. Morgan threw the last two innings, striking out two and walking two.
Tiger pitching then allowed just two hits in the night cap, with Herring throwing two innings, allowing two hits with no walks and three strikeouts, and Nate Rainey pitching three scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks and four strikeouts.
Offensively, Slater went 2-for-3 with a home run two RBIs, while Coleson Smith was 2-for-2. Goldman went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
ELBERT CO.
Slater and Welch combined for a no-hitter in a 3-2 win March 2 over then-No. 10-ranked Elbert County from Class AA. Slater threw the first four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and four walks.
Welch closed with three shutout innings with three strikeouts. Goldman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Slater was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Matthew Martin went 2-for-4.
