The Commerce baseball team won its first-round matchup convincingly, but Tiger coach Steve Cotrell wants more intensity out of his club moving forward.
The top-seeded Tigers (22-10) disposed of visiting Armuchee 7-0 and 11-1 Thursday (April 28) at home. Cotrell warned that the games will get harder.
“I mean, all and all, our kids were fired up at first, but nothing against Armuchee or anything like that, but times are going to get tougher,” he said “And to win those one-and-two run ball games, you’ve got to play seven innings.”
Commerce will host Round 2, most likely against No. 4-ranked Irwin County (26-2), Wednesday and Thursday (if a Game 3 is needed).
In both games against Armuchee (12-15), the Tigers went scoreless until the third inning, plating six third-inning runs in Game 1 and four third-inning runs in Game 2 to break open both those contests.
Cotrell had hoped to see a more consistent effort.
“I just thought once we put a crooked number on the board, I thought we went kind of lethargic,” he said. "When I say that, (we) just kind of started coasting. This time of year, you just can't take baseball for granted like that."
Coleson Smith and Brayton Purcell drove in two runs each on back-to-back hits during the big third inning in Game 1.
Purcell finished with three RBIs in the first game while Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Nate Rainey was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Purcell then had a two-run single in the third inning of Game 2 as part of the Tigers’ four-run inning. In the fourth inning, back-to-back RBI doubles from Ryan Cooper and Smith and a two-run single from Landon Bunn extended the Tigers’ lead from 4-1 to 8-1.
Three two-out runs from Commerce in the fifth inning brought the run rule into effect.
Commerce finished with 12 hits, led by J.P. Allen (2-for-3), Bunn (2-for-4, 2 RBIs), Smith (2-for-3, 2 RBIs), Hampton Hutto (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Cooper (2-for-4, 2 RBIs).
On the mound, Cayden Lord threw a complete-game shutout in Game 1, allowing six hits and striking out six batters despite not having his best stuff, according to Cotrell.
“He got frustrated,” he said. “He’s been so good all year long, you’re going to have those days, but that’s how good he’s been. He just expects perfect. You can’t go back and say anything negative. He gave up zero runs. When he got in trouble, he got out of it.”
Jaxon Foster earned a start in Game 2 after clutch relief work in the region championship series against Social Circle. Foster pitched four innings, allowing four hits and an earned run with four strikeouts.
“He was big last week,” Cotrell said. “That’s the first time we’ve really given him a start. We were interested to see how he would handle that. He did well. There’s some things we’ve got to work on … That’s part of growing. He’s just young.”
Cotrell said the challenges will get tougher in the next round.
“In single-A, I always tell everybody, once you get to (the round of) 16, especially the (round of) eight, teams are good … Once you get to 16, they’ve earned their spot to get there, so you’d better show up and be ready to play,” he said.
