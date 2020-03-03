During the Feb. 28 road game at Washington-Wilkes, the Commerce Tigers trailed 3-1 after the first inning.
However, after the top of the second inning, the game completely belonged to Commerce.
The Tigers scored six runs in the top of the second and didn't look back in a 15-8 road win in Washington. The Tigers won via run rule after six innings.
The 15-run performance came after the Tigers were blanked 10-0 Feb. 25 at Class AA's Elbert County. Commerce had 17 hits vs. Washington-Wilkes and only two vs. Elbert County.
"We did swing the bat much better," head coach Steve Cotrell said. "We just went back to the basics after the Elbert game, working on 0-2 hitting, etc."
Cotrell admitted it wasn't the best game defensively for his group due to the weather conditions, but he didn't want that to be an excuse since it was the same for both teams.
"We have to continue to get better every day and take it one game at a time," Cotrell said.
Colby Rogers led the team at the plate with four hits and two RBIs. Kody Mintz collected three hits and three RBIs and Kane Goldman finished with three hits and two RBIs.
After falling behind 3-1, the Tigers' six-run rally in the top of the second came with two outs and started with a Rogers sacrifice fly, which plated Trey Huff. Mintz followed with a single to tie the game at 3-3.
The go-ahead run came two batters later when Colin Welch singled to plate Mintz. Will Slater followed with a double to get Welch and Evan Davis home and the lead was 6-3.
The final run came from Goldman, who singled to left field to plate Slater. The lead was 7-3.
Commerce added two more runs in the third inning, thanks to a single to center field from Rogers and a Mintz grounder into a fielder's choice. The lead was 9-3.
After Washington-Wilkes scored two in the bottom of the third, Commerce added runs 10 and 11 in the top of the fourth. Goldman singled to bring Slater home and Mathew Martin followed with a grounder to bring Goldman home, who had advanced to third base on an error.
The Tigers scored three more runs in the top of the fifth, starting with a Mintz triple to center field to plate Rogers. Mintz scored on an error by the pitcher two at-bats later. Gray Holbrook scored on a wild pitch during Goldman's at-bat.
The final run came on a fielder's choice in the top of the sixth as Davis grounded to the shortstop. Cory Freeman scored.
At Elbert County, the Blue Devils scored one run in the first, five in the third and four in the fifth to end the game after five innings.
Rogers and Goldman were the only two players to put the ball in play for Commerce. Both hits were doubles.
