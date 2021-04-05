The Commerce baseball team returns to more familiar competition this week after a three-game tour of the Sunshine State. The Tigers also hope to return to the win column.
Commerce (14-6, 9-1 Region 8-A Public) suffered three lopsided losses to Florida teams last week, losing to McKeel Academy 10-0 on March 29, Lake Region 10-0 on March 30 and Sebring 16-1 on April 1.
The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in Class A-Public, host Towns County Monday (April 5, 5:30 p.m.) in a continuation of their Region 8-A Public series with the Indians after beating them 10-1 on March 23. They will then take on Class AAA No. 10-ranked Franklin County Wednesday (April 7, 5:30 p.m.).
Commerce opened its Florida road trip with its 10-run loss to McKeel during which McKeel starting pitcher Breton Cusic threw an abbreviated perfect game. McKeel opened with five runs over the first two inning and closed the game out early with five more runs over the course of the fourth and fifth innings.
The Tigers were then limited to three base runners and were no-hit in their 10-0, five-inning loss to Lake Region, which put up seven-second inning runs.
Against Sebring, Commerce finished with four hits, led by Gray Holbrook who was 2-for-2 and drove in the Tigers’ lone run of the road trip.
Sebring pounded out 14 hits and blew the game open with a 10-run third inning.
