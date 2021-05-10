The Commerce baseball team led for the majority of its state quarterfinals doubleheader with Charlton County, but the big innings belonged to the Indians as the Tigers saw their season end.
Commerce (24-12) lost a pair of 1-0 leads in 3-1 and 6-1 losses Monday (May 10) to a 30-win Charlton County team in the Class A-Public Elite Eight. The Tigers led up until the sixth inning of Game 1 and until the fifth inning of Game 2.
Charlton County put a three-run sixth inning in the opener and a six-run fifth inning in the nightcap.
“It’s tough when you’re holding a lead going into the fifth (inning) in both games,” Commerce coach Steve Cotrell said.
The Tigers’ Kane Goldman broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth in Game 1 when he grounded to shortstop into a fielder’s choice, allowing Cayden Lord to score from third. A single from Matthew Martin one batter earlier had put runners at first and third with no outs, setting up the scoring opportunity.
But Charlton County (30-6) scored three runs in the top of the sixth on two home runs to take the lead for good. Tristian Herring tied the game 1-1 with a one-out solo shot past the left field wall. Shacario Bailey then delivered the crushing blow with two outs, blasting a two-run home run to straight-away centerfield.
Will Slater threw a complete game in the loss, allowing just five hits while walking one and strikeout out seven.
In Game 2, Gray Holbrook sliced a two-out, 3-2 pitch down the right field line in the top of the fourth, doubling home Colin Welch to give the Tigers (playing as the visiting team) a 1-0 lead.
Lord, Commerce’s starter in the nightcap, shutout the Indians for 4 2/3 innings but surrendered six two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth as Charlton County took control of the game.
Herring began the two-out rally with a two-strike, two-run single past a diving Goldman at third base to put the Indians ahead 2-1. Herring moved to second on a balk, and then took two bases with some aggressive running on an infield single from Wade Rodeffer and scored, moving the lead to 3-1. Connor Nelson followed with an RBI double, increasing the lead to 4-1, and Bailey launched a two-run homer — his second of the twin bill — past the right field fence to give the Indians a five-run advantage.
“It was one of those situations where if you go back and look and watch, there’s one play here or there, if we make the play, we get out of the inning, they don’t score, but that’s baseball,” Cotrell said of the doubleheader. “If you go back and look on the offensive side, we had opportunities to score two or three more runs and we didn’t get the hit. And then we hit some balls hard that they caught.”
Cotrell told his team “it just wasn’t our day.”
“They made the plays when it got to that tough time, and somehow or another the ball found light when they just put it in play,” Cotrell said.
The Tigers’ eight-man senior class ends its career with another trip to the Elite Eight, following a 2019 appearance, along with a region title this season — the program’s first in 25 years.
“(Assistant) coach (Dustin) Allen always talks about, ‘Leave your legacy,’” Cotrell said. “We’re referring to the positive side. But this bunch is a little bit on the crazy side, too … Nah, I’m just messing with them. This is a special group, for sure. They’re all different. To me, that’s why I coach. You get to mentor different personalities every year and watch them grow up to be young men.”
“They battled today. They played their tails off. It just didn’t bounce our way.”
In the aftermath of Monday’s doubleheader, the Tiger seniors huddled by the centerfield wall in front of a placard for teammate Evan Davis, who passed away in July. The team had dedicated this season to Davis’ memory. Davis would have been a senior.
Commerce will now move forward with a younger roster next year but with momentum following another deep playoff run.
“We’ll be young next year, but the standard is set,” Cotrell said. “When the kids step out on the field, it just helps when guys like this kind of set that standard. The expectation next year, when they step out on the field, is zero tolerance and ‘Let’s get after it. This is where we should be.’”
