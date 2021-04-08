The Commerce baseball team suffered a seven-run loss Wednesday to a Class AAA top-10 Franklin County squad armed with a deep pitching staff. But, in many ways, coach Steve Cotrell gleaned what he wanted from the non-region game.
In fact, Cotrell — whose team lost 8-1 at home — told Lions coach David Skelly as much.
“That’s why we want to play you guys,” Commerce coach Steve Cotrell said he told Skelly. “We want to see the arms. We knew they had a bunch of live arms. If you want to make a deep run in the playoffs, you’ve got to win those 2-1, 1-0 ball games. We were able to work on some situations, and we saw some things with some kids that hadn’t been in those situations that we’ve got to work on.”
The two teams were tied 0-0 after four innings before the 21-3 Lions put up six runs in the top of the fifth inning. A stand-up double from Dee Oliver broke the scoreless tie, while Oliver later scored on a ground ball after he advanced to third and then broke for home. A bases-loaded walk increased the score to 4-0. A two-out error brought home two more Lion runs, pushing the lead to 6-0.
Meanwhile, Franklin County starter Kayne Jinks — who pitched five innings — along with relievers Miles Dodd and Garrett Garner combined to throw a one-hitter.
“It snow-balled on us … It should have been 4-0, and we throw one over the first baseman, and that’s tough with (Franklin County’s) arms,” Cotrell said.
Tiger starter Cayden Lord shut out the Lions through four innings, working out of a pair of jams in the first and fourth innings when Franklin County put runners at second and third with one out.
“He competed tonight,” Cotrell said. “That was a heck of a game from him. That’s who we are … Our three starters, they’re going to be low-80s, but we’re going to go out there and compete, and coach (Dustin) Allen does a great job with the pitchers and just getting them to understand the mentality of what pitching is all about — changing speeds and locating.”
Lord exited the game with one out in the fifth inning. Nate Rainey threw the final 2 2/3 innings. Cotrell said inserting Rainey in that situation was beneficial, noting that Rainey had largely pitched in games that were lopsided in Commerce’s favor.
“We wanted to see how he’d handle it against a good team,” Cotrell said. “He’s got some growing to do, but at the same time, he got back on the bump and went after it. We’ve got to find those one or two guys that we can bring in in the fifth or sixth inning to give us three outs here or there.”
Commerce picked up its lone run with an RBI single from Hampton Hutto in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cotrell, whose team returns to region play Tuesday (April 13, 5:55 p.m.) at home against Lake Oconee Academy, reiterated that the competition level the Lions provided was valuable.
“I don’t know if we’ll see a team of that caliber on down the road, but we’re going to see some good teams that’s going to help us to face adversity that we’ve got to be ready for,” Cotrell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.