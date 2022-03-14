Commerce and Greene County were scheduled to play 14 innings of baseball Friday (Mar. 11), thanks to the Tigers's domination at the plate and on the mound, the region rivals only played two-and-a-half innings.
Commerce swept Greene County in a double-header 17-0 and 15-0. The Tigers allowed just one hit across both games and had two innings where they scored over 12 runs.
Ryan Cooper and Alex Rainey led the Tigers with three hits each. Cooper had four runs and four RBIs. Rainey had three RBIs and one run in game two, he also pitched two shutout innings in game one. Nate Rainey had three RBIs in game two, and one shutout inning in game one. Kade Morgan pitched all three innings in game two and had four strikeouts.
Commerce (7-5, 5-0 Region 8-A Public) ends the series with Greene County on the road this Thursday (Mar. 17). Before that, the Tigers host Washington-Wilkes on Wednesday (Mar. 16). The series against Washington-Wilkes ends with a double-header in Washington on Friday (Mar. 18).
COMMERCE 17, GREENE COUNTY 0
The Tigers needed just two innings at the plate to defeat Greene County in game one.
After Alex Rainey retired the side on four pitches in the top of the first inning, Cayden Lord, Ryan Cooper and Hampton Hutto drew walks to load the bases. Lord scored on a wild pitch and Cooper scored on Coleson Smith's double to center field. Commerce led 2-0, but wasn't finished in the first inning.
With two outs, Landon Bunn singled to deep right field, Hutto and courtesy runner Cohen Thomason both scored to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.
Rainey worked a little more in the top of the second inning, throwing 17 pitches and striking out two batters without surrendering a walk.
Lord and Cooper had base hits to start the bottom of the second inning. Hutto drove both home with a double to deep right field, stretching the Tigers' lead to 6-0. Smith and Coy Argo followed with walks to load the bases, still without any outs on the board.
Brayton Purcell had the first out of the inning, but it was a sacrifice fly to bring Hutto home. Thomason scored on a wild pitch before Landon Bunn and Rainey walked to load the bases. Commerce led 8-0 with just one out.
JP Allen hit a sacrifice fly for the second out. Argo scored after tagging up. Braxton Morris walked and Commerce loaded the bases again with a 9-0 lead.
Ryan Cooper brought Bunn and Rainey home with a double to center field. Hutto hit a ground ball which led to an error that allowed Morris to score. Commerce led 12-0, but still wasn't finished after Smith drew a walk to load the bases again.
Beau Neisler and Cohen Thomason both walked in two runs. Hudson Thomason singled into right field to drive in Smith. Nate Rainey and Kade Morgan walked in two more runs to give Commerce a 17-0 lead.
Nate Rainey pitched the top of the third inning and needed just nine pitches to end the game prematurely.
COMMERCE 15, GREENE COUNTY 0
Commerce had a relatively slow start in game two. Kade Morgan allowed a double in the top of the first inning, the only hit Commerce allowed all day. Plus, the Tigers failed to score in the bottom of the inning.
The Tigers rectified that in the second inning. Morgan retired the side in order, and Commerce scored three runs to take the lead.
Cohan Thomason reached second base on a one-out error and he scored when Beau Neisler singled to left field. Mason Anderson and Morgan then walked to load the bases. Alex Rainey drove in two runs with a line drive to left field. Commerce took control of the game 3-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, Coy Argo and Braxton Morris had leadoff walks. Argo scored on a wild pitch before Neisler and Anderson also walked. Anderson's walk scored one run, extending Commerce's lead to 5-0.
After an infield fly created the first out, the next eight at-bats produced runs for the Tigers. Nate Rainey hit a sacrifice fly to bring Thomason home. Alex Rainey drove Neisler with a single to center field before Ryan Cooper drove Lord and Rainey home with a single to left field. Tigers led 9-0.
Cooper scored when Argo's fly ball to right field was dropped by the outfielder. Argo scored on Morris's line drive to center field; Morris scored when Thomason lined to left field; Thomas scored when Neisler lined to lefy field. Commerce led 13-0.
Bunn and Lord scored Commerce's last two runs of the game. Lord scored on Nate Rainey's single to left field. The 15th run brought the end of the game, and Commerce's fifth win in Region 8-A Public play.
