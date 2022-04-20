Commerce has two games Friday (April 22) against Social Circle, but needs just a single win to clinch its second-straight region championship.
The home doubleheader starts at 5 p.m.
The Tigers downed the Redskins 7-5 Tuesday (April 19) in extra innings in the series opener, pulling them to within one win of the 8-A Public championship.
Hampton Hutton’s two-run double in the top of the eighth inning broke the 5-5 tie, and Jaxon Foster worked a perfect bottom half of the inning to seal the victory.
Cayden Lord went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate. On the mound, Lord threw four innings allowing five hits, four runs (three earned) and struck out one better while walking four. Coy Argo worked two shutout innings of relief. Foster pitched the final two innings, allowing three hits and an earned run while striking out two batters.
Four days earlier, Commerce dropped a pitchers’ dual against Lake Oconee Academy and then won in a rout to split a Friday (April 15) home doubleheader with the Titans.
Commerce (18-9, 13-2 Region 8-A Public) was limited to three hits in a 1-0 loss to Lake Oconee Academy in the opener. Tiger pitching allowed one run on five hits.
Kade Morgan threw the first four innings, followed by Nate Rainey (1 1/3 innings pitched) and Lord (1 2/3 innings pitched). Morgan fanned six batters over four innings. He allowed four hits and the game’s only run.
In the nightcap, Ryan Cooper went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead a 13-1 rout. Coleson Smith went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Landon Bunn also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The Tigers, who broke the game open with nine second-inning runs, finished with 10 hits.
