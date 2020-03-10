After dropping a game to Union County on March 3, the Commerce High School baseball team righted the ship, reeling off three-straight wins in recent action.
The Tigers (8-3) defeated Oglethorpe County 8-0 (March 9), Lake Oconee Academy 3-2 (March 7) and Washington Wilkes 9-2 (March 6).
"Wins are wins ... no matter if they are ugly or not," head coach Steve Cotrell said. "I thought last Friday we had better approaches at the plate vs. (Washington-Wilkes), and then, Saturday, we had awful approaches. We were very lucky to get out of there with a win Saturday."
Cotrell noted the shutout over Oglethorpe County was the "closest" the team has been to playing seven "good" innings.
"TJ (Trudnak) was magnificent on the mound (Monday) night, commanding all of his pitches and really just never let them get going offensively," Cotrell said. "In return, it allowed our bats to wake up and get going later in the game. We did have some quality (at-bats) earlier on, but we were hitting it right at them."
Trudnak delivered 5 2/3 innings on the mound in the 8-0 win over Oglethorpe County. He recorded nine strikeouts.
The Tigers recorded nine hits in the win. Colin Welch recorded two hits including a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to break a 0-0 stalemate. He added a double and recorded five RBIs.
Evan Davis, Kody Mintz and Colby Rogers added two hits and one RBI apiece.
Leading 2-0 entering the top of the seventh, the Tigers got six more runs, starting with a Rogers single to push the lead to 3-0. Mintz and Evan Davis followed with RBI singles and the lead was 5-0.
Two batters later, Welch smashed a one-out double to left field, clearing the bases and pushing the lead to 8-0, which ended as the final margin.
COMMERCE 3, LAKE OCONEE 2: Evan Davis pitched six innings, recording six strikeouts. He also recorded two hits.
Will Slater recorded one hit and two RBIs and Rogers recorded one hit and one RBI.
Commerce trailed 2-0 after four innings but tied the game up in the top of the fifth when Slater hit a two-out double to left field, scoring Trudnak and Davis.
The go-ahead run came in the sixth when Mathew Martin scored on a Rogers single.
COMMERCE 9, WASHINGTON-WILKES 2: The Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and didn't let Washington-Wilkes back into the game.
Nate Ray pitched five innings and recorded six strikeouts. Martin led the assault at the plate, recording two hits and three RBIs.
The Tigers got two runs in the second inning after a Welch double and a Trudnak RBI grounder.
Four more runs came in the third, all with two outs. Kane Goldman connected with a single, Martin hit a single and Coleson Smith reached via an error, which also allowed a run to cross home.
The final three runs came in the fifth inning on a Martin double, Smith sacrifice fly and a Rogers double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.