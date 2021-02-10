The Commerce baseball team will have eight seniors to guide it through a new season after over half of the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But the Tigers are going to rely on new blood in the program, too.
“It’s going to be kind of a feel-our-way-through-it,” coach Steve Cotrell said of the season.
Seniors Matthew Martin and Will Slater, both of whom have signed with Erskine College, and Colin Welch, will be among the team’s leaders. All three will pitch, while Martin and Slater are two of the team’s top returning offensive players. Cotrell pointed to Gray Holbrook as another leader.
“These seniors are just going to have to be leaders and just step up, which they have been doing in practice,” Cotrell said. “They’ve showed up everyday. They’ve been positive.”
But the Tigers are also looking for contributions out of sophomores Trey Huff, Alex Rainey, Cayden Lord and Coleson Smith.
“They’re very talented, but they’re young,” Cotrell said.
Cotrell warns that the schedule will be tough, especially the first seven games, which will include matchups against Bowdon, Franklin County, Elbert County and two games each against Jefferson and Banks County.
“If we’re not ready to play our A-game, we could start 0-7,” Cotrell said. “We’ve got to be ready to go.”
An added challenge to the season: Cotrell said this is the first time in five years he hasn’t returned experience in the middle infield.
As for the region competition, Commerce will play in 8-A Public this year after years of playing in a combined 8-A with public and private schools. The opponents will include Social Circle, an improving Lake Oconee Academy program and a Towns County team with promising young talent.
The Tigers will play each region opponent in three-game series (Tuesday openers, followed by Friday double headers).
“It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere every week,” Cotrell said.
Commerce’s success this season could largely hinge on younger players gaining experience and the team building depth on the mound. Cotrell noted that last year’s team had 10-12 pitchers who could throw strikes.
That said, the Tigers are ready to play again after an abrupt end to the 2020 season.
“They’ve been chomping at the bit since we started school,” Cotrell said. “They’ve been on me since the first day of school, ‘Coach, when are we going to start workouts? … It’s been non-stop.”
