The Commerce baseball team stretched its winning streak in region play to nine games last week with victories over Greene County and Washington-Wilkes.
Commerce (1-5, 9-0 Region 8-A Public) scored 63 runs across four games last week and only surrendered 13 runs. The Tigers swept Washington-Wilkes 6-1, 16-11 and 26-1, and they defeated Greene County 15-0 on Thursday (Mar. 17) to complete the season sweep.
Hampton Hutto led the Tigers with eight hits and eight RBIs. Cayden Lord and Ryan Cooper each had six hits, Cooper had five RBIs and six runs; Lord scored seven runs.
Lord also had Commerce’s best outing on the mound. He pitched all seven innings against Washington-Wilkes on Wednesday (Mar. 16). Lord allowed just four hits and one run, while striking out five batters.
Nine other pitchers had time on the mound in the Tigers’ last three games of the week, including Kade Morgan who pitched all three innings Saturday (Mar. 19) in game three against Washington-Wilkes. Morgan struck out four batters and allowed just three hits and one unearned run.
Commerce starts a three-game series against Towns County at home on Tuesday (Mar. 22). The series ends with a double-header Friday (Mar. 25) at Towns County.
COMMERCE 26, WASHINGTON-WILKES 1
Scoring runs hasn’t been a problem for the Tigers so far in region play, but the offense was really clicking in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Washington-Wilkes. Commerce won 26-1 by scoring eight runs in the first and second innings, and 10 runs in the third inning.
The game started well when Cayden Lord had a lead-off walk Ryan Cooper followed with a single to center field. Coleson Smith reached on an error that allowed Lord and Cooper to score, giving Commerce a quick 2-0 lead. Smith scored when Hutto hit a hard grounder up the middle, Commerce led 3-0 with no outs.
Brayton Purcell joined Hutto on the base paths with a hit into left field. Two errors by Washington-Wilkes allowed Hutto and Purcell to score. Hudson Thomason, who reached on the second error, scored on Braxton Morris’s sacrifice fly. Lord returned to the plate to hit a double, and he scored Commerce’s eighth run of the inning on another error.
Washington-Wilkes got its only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning to cut the score to 8-1.
Hutto bookended the top of the second inning with home runs. He led off the inning with a solo home run to center field, and he returned to the plate later in the inning to smash a two-run homer back to center field, Cohen Thomason also scored. Commerce led 16-1 after two innings.
Coy Argo, Morris, JP Allen, Lord and Cooper scored Commerce’s other five runs, all with two outs. Allen drove in one run with a single to left field. Lord reached on an error that allowed one run to score. Coleson Smith drove in two runs with a double to deep left field.
Commerce scored 10 more runs in the third inning to win the game 26-1. Washington-Wilkes had chances to get back into the game, by getting two runners on with only one out in the bottom of the second and third innings. However, Morgan didn't allow any runners to advance in those situations.
COMMERCE 16, WASHINTON-WILKES 11
Washington-Wilkes gave Commerce its first scare in region play in game one of Saturday’s (Mar. 19) doubleheader. The Tigers trailed 11-8 going into the seventh inning and they doubled their run-total to win the game 16-11.
Commerce led 8-3 after the top of the fifth inning, but Washington-Wilkes rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 8-7. It then took the lead 11-8 with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Tigers started the rally by loading the bases at the beginning of the seventh inning. Cohen and Hudson Thomas singled with no outs and Cayden Lord had a one-out walk to put the tying run on first base.
Ryan Cooper drove in the first run with a line drive to center field. Hudson Thomason and Lord scored on two different wild pitches to tie the game 11-11. Cooper advanced to third and scored the winning run on Coleson Smith’s grounder into left field. Commerce led 12-11 but wasn’t done yet.
Hampton Hutto and Coy Argo loaded the bases with a pair of base hits, and Nate Rainey hit a grand slam to give Commerce a 16-11 lead.
The Tigers almost needed those four insurance runs as Washinton-Wilkes loaded the bases with just one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Coy Argo was the pitcher and he ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.
COMMERCE 15, GREENE COUNTY 0
The Tigers scored all of the runs it needed to in the first inning Thursday (Mar. 17) at Greene County. Commerce led 15-0 after that inning and didn’t concede a run, which led to the game-ending after the third inning.
The Tigers rested many of its leading players which opened up opportunities for other players. Mason Anderson had a two-RBIs, one on a single and another on a bases-loaded walk. Jaxon had one RBI, driven in on an error.
Hudson Thomas started the game with a line drive to left field, he then scored when JP Allen reached on an error. Cohen Thomason reached on an error to drive Allen home for Commerce’s second run of the game. Nate Rainey hit a two-run homer beyond the left field fence to give Commerce a 4-0 lead.
Alex Rainey reached on an error, stole second base and third base, then scored on a wild pitch. Foster walked and scored on Anderson’s single. Commerce led 6-0 before its first out of the game.
The Tigers added eight more runs before their second out. Allen had an RBI single to center field, Rainey drove in two runs with a groundball to left field. Commerce had three walks with bases loaded to extend the lead to 14-0. Another single by Allen in his third at-bat of the inning drove in Brayton Purcell to make the score 15-0.
Foster started the game on the mound and pitched two innings, streaming out seven batters and allowing just one hit. Braxton Morris and Hudson Thomason shared duties in the third inning. Morris allowed two walks, but struck out one batter. Thomason tossed two strikeouts to end the game.
COMMERCE 6, WASHINTON-WILKES 1
Wednesday’s (Mar. 16) series opener between Commerce and Washington-Wilkes was a pitcher's duel for four-and-a-half innings, but the next two innings were all Commerce.
The Tigers broke a 0-0 tie by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Landon Bunn led off the inning with an infield single. He then stole second base and ran to third base on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch allowed him to score Commerce’s first run of the game.
JP Allen walked soon after Bunn scored. He stole second base and third base before an error by the catcher allowed him to score, giving Commerce a 2-0 lead. Cayden Lord walked and Ryan Cooper singled, setting up a two-RBI single by Hampton Hutto to extend the lead to 4-0.
Coy Argo and Brayton Purcell reached base to start the sixth inning. The next two batters were unable to drive either run home, and the Tigers almost stranded them when Allen hit a grounder to third base, but an error allowed Argo and Purcell to score, making the lead 6-0.
Washington-Wilkes scored its only run of the game with a one-out home run in the top of the seventh inning. An error allowed Washington-Wilkes to put a runner on first base, but Lord squashed any hopes of a rally in just four pitches. A pop fly and a ground ball ended the game with Commerce on top 6-1.
