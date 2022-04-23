The Commerce baseball team broke a 25-year draught with a region title last year. The encore didn’t take nearly as long.
The Tigers beat Social Circle 11-8 Friday (April 22) in the second game of a doubleheader to clinch their second-straight Region 8-A Public crown. Commerce coach Steve Cotrell, whose team will play in the new Region 8-A Division I next year, said he hopes this becomes an annual expectation.
“It is great to win it back-to-back,” he said. “But I’m hoping this becomes contagious, and we stay there.”
Commerce (20-10) rebounded from a 10-3 loss in opening game on Friday and then rallied from deficits of 5-2 and 8-6 to defeat visiting Social Circle in the second game in what was a near six-hour evening of baseball at Gordon Field.
Commerce took the three-game series, which began Tuesday, 2-1.
Jaxon Foster worked five innings of relief to earn the win in Friday's nightcap, steadying the Tigers after he took the mound in the top of the third with Commerce trailing 5-3.
He allowed five hits and three runs while striking out six batters and walking two. Foster also pitched two innings of relief in Tuesday's series opener.
“This whole series is owed to him,” Cotrell said. “He went over there Tuesday and shut them down … We weren’t in a bind, but we were in a situation in that part of the game where we needed to hold it where it was, and we felt like he was going to give us the best chance.”
Commerce overtook Social Circle for good with a five-run fifth inning.
Ryan Cooper went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in the nightcap, while Coleson Smith was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Cayden Lord blasted a second-inning home run.
This story will be updated.
