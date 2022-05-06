A 9-1 thumping of Class A-Public No. 4-ranked Irwin County on Thursday (May 5) has Commerce (24-11) back in the Elite Eight for a third-straight year.
The Tigers took the second-round series 2-1. Commerce hosts Emmanuel County Institute (18-10) in the quarterfinals (doubleheader on May 10, 4 and 6 p.m.; Game 3 on May 11, 2 p.m., if needed)
Bouncing back from a 14-1 drubbing in Game 2, the Tigers pounded out 10 hits on the visiting Indians while Tiger pitching surrendered just two hits in earning a convincing win in the rubber game.
Commerce starter Coy Argo worked six innings, allowing two hits and an earned run while striking out three batters and walking three.
Hudson Thomason came on in relief of Argo in the final frame and recored the final three outs.
Commerce built a 5-0 lead through four innings and broke the game open with a grand slam from Brayton Purcell in the sixth inning. Irwin County pushed across its lone run in the seventh inning.
Purcell enjoyed a 3-for-4 day at the plate, which included a double in addition to his grand slam. Hampton Hutton went 3-for-4 as well.
The teams had split a doubleheader on Wednesday (May 4) to open the second round series with some seventh-inning heroics from the Tigers highlighting the night.
Down 5-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Commerce stunned Irwin County by scoring five runs — without the Indians recording an out — to rally for a dramatic win.
The Tigers won the game with a walk-off RBI single from Ryan Cooper to score J.P. Allen.
Cayden Lord, who finished the game with three RBIs, tied the contest one batter earlier, doubling home Thomason and Nate Rainey to tie the game 5-5.
Braxton Morris also had an RBI single earlier during the sixth inning, while Allen picked up an RBI as well, drawing a bases-loaded walk.
Lord homered an inning earlier, going deep to left field in the sixth inning to put the Tigers board after having trailed 5-0.
The night cap was less eventful for Commerce as The Tigers were limited to four hits in a five-inning, run-rule loss as Irwin County forced a Game 3.
Commerce now turns its attention to Emmanuel County Institute, a No. 4 seed from Region 3, which swept Crawford County 9-8 and 12-2 to earn its way into the Elite Eight.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.