Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.