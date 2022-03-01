COMMERCE – The Commerce baseball team needed just three innings to win their region opener against Lincoln County on Tuesday (Mar. 1).
The Tigers mauled the Red Devils 15-0 with 10 of their runs coming in the third inning. Cayden Lord pitched a perfect three innings completed with six strikeouts. He was almost as perfect at the plate, going 2-of-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs.
Hampton Hutto went 2-of-2 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs, JP Allen had one hit that produced three runs. Landon Bunn had two RBIs and two runs on a 2-of-3 night at the plate.
"It's good to finally have everybody out here," said head coach Steve Cotrell. It's been a struggle, but our young kids have grown up, we've gotten better. We told them that today starts a new season.
"They came out to play with a little more energy than what we've had. We've played some tough opponents early, we're not going to play teams that are easy. It helps us grow up fast."
Commerce (2-4, 1-0 Region 8-A Public) took a commanding 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Lord went three-up, three-down in the top half.
"He went out there and threw strikes and competed," Cotrell said. "We knew he would. We have to build that pitch count up, he just got off the basketball court."
Ryan Cooper got the ball rolling with a one-out double to left field. Hampton Hutton drew a walk to join him on the base paths. Coleson Smith brought Cooper home with a double to deep center field. A two-out error off the bat of Brayton Purcell allowed Hutto and courtesy runner Cohen Thomason to score standing up. Commerce led 3-0.
Lincoln County got two quick outs to start the second inning, but Lord crushed a home run to center field, extending the Tigers lead to 4-0. Cooper followed with a double to left field and Hutto singled to right field to bring him hime. Commerce led 5-0.
The Tigers had 13 at-bats in an electric third inning rally to finish the game early. Purcell scored the first run on Bunn's grounder into right field. Allen had the first out of the inning, but it was a sacrifice fly to bring Bunn home. Commerce led 7-0 with just one out.
Lord doubled to left field to drive Braxton Morris home. Hutto scored his last two RBIs with a line drive to deep center field that brought Cooper and Thomason home. Commerce led 10-0 before a strikeout created the second out.
Hutto scored on a double by Coy Argo; Argo scored on a double by Purcell; and Purcell scored on a single by Bunn. The Tigers led 13-0 and only needed two more runs to win the game. Morris drew a four pitch walk, then he and Bunn advanced bases on a wild pitch. Both scored on Allen's fly ball to shallow right field. Commerce won 15-0.
"I think we needed a boost of confidence," he said. "We've been kicked a little bit with heavy scores against some bigger schools. Also, we've got some guys that this is their first time playing together. We're still trying to figure each other out."
Commerce takes a short break from region play with games against cross town rival East Jackson on Wednesday (Mar. 2), and a rematch against Elbert County on Thursday (Mar. 3). The Blue Devils beat the Tigers 8-0 last Thursday (Feb. 24).
The Tigers resume region play Saturday with a double-header at Lincoln County.
