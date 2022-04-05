The Commerce baseball team is in the midst of a break from region play and just finished a two-game series with Oglethorpe County.
The Tigers defeated the Patriots 13-3 in five innings on Thursday (Mar. 31), but lost 4-1 on Saturday (Apr. 2).
Coy Argo earned the win Thursday. He allowed three runs in the first inning, but pitched a shutout in his last two innings, he also hit a home run on offense. Cayden Lord pitched the last two innings and was a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs.
Commerce (15-7, 11-1 Region 8-A Public) worked four pitchers Saturday. Coleson Smith and Kade Morgan went three innings each and only allowed one run. The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the eighth inning where the Patriots won on a three-run homer off Alex Rainey.
The Tigers’ next game is Friday (Apr. 8) at Habersham Central. Region play resumes next week with a three-game series against Lake Oconee Academy. Commerce heads to Greensboro on Tuesday (Apr. 12) and will host a double-header on Friday (Apr. 15).
COMMERCE 13, OGLETHORPE COUNTY 3
Commerce trailed the Patriots 3-0 going into the bottom of the first inning Thursday, but it didn’t stay down for long. The Tigers tied the game in the bottom half, took the lead in the second inning and blew the game open in the third and fourth innings to win 13-3 in five innings.
Cayden Lord, Ryan Cooper and Coleson Smith all walked to load the bases for RBI factory Hampton Hutto. He hit a grounder into right field to bring Lord home, cutting the score to 3-1. Coy Argo earned an RBI walk and Landon Bunn hit a two-out single to tie the game 3-3.
Argo returned to the plate in the second inning with two outs and two runners on base. He smashed the first pitch he saw past the wall in center field to put the Tigers ahead 6-3.
Lord and Cooper had back-to-back RBI hits into the outfield to extend the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the third inning. Hutto drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to make the score 9-3.
Commerce tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to build a 13-3 lead. Lord needed 11 pitches to retire the side and end the game in the middle of the fifth inning.
OGLETHORPE COUNTY 4, COMMERCE 1
The Tigers and Patriots were tied for the better part of eight innings Saturday, but Oglethorpe County triumphed with a walk-off homer in extra innings.
Hampton Hutto gave Commerce a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. Cayden Lord scored, but Commerce ultimately stranded two runners on base. The Patriots responded in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game 1-1.
Both pitching staffs dominated, though the Patriots had more chances to score. They had two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, and loaded the bases in the fifth innings. Kade Morgan got out of both jams with three strikeouts overall.
The game remained tied through the top of the eighth inning where the Tigers were retired in order. The Patriots put two men on base with one out, and the fourth batter capitalized with a three-run homer to end the game. Commerce fell 4-1.
