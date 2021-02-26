The Commerce baseball team got its bats going this week and got back over the .500 mark for the season.
The Tigers (3-2) pushed 25 runs across the plate in two wins, defeating Class AA No. 8-ranked Banks County 10-9 Tuesday (Feb. 23) at home on senior night and then blitzing region opponent Lincoln County 15-0 Thursday (Feb. 25) on the road.
In Tuesday’s win over the Leopards, Commerce built a 9-4 lead after four innings and held on for the win. Tyler Herring went (2-for-4, double) and Colin Welch (1-for-2) drove in three runs each. Gray Holbrook drove in two runs. Kane Goldman (1-for-3) hit a solo home run.
Welch threw the first four innings, and Matthew Martin worked the final three frames.
The Tigers wore No. 8 in honor of Evan Davis, a Commerce baseball player passed away in an automobile accident in July. Davis would have a been a senior this season.
Commerce then piled 14 runs on Lincoln County in the second inning Thursday en route to a three-inning run-rule win over the Red Devis.
Corey Freeman drove in five runs, going 2-for-2 with a home run. Martin and Holbrook each went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Martin also doubled. Will Slater went 1-for-2 with a double two RBIs. The Tigers finished with 11 hits.
Nate Rainey limited Lincoln County to one hit in three shutout frames, striking out six.
The Tigers return to action Tuesday (March 2, 5 p.m.) at Elbert County before a Wednesday (March 3, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.) home doubleheader with Lincoln County.
