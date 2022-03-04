Four runs just weren’t enough to keep up with Elbert County on Thursday (Mar. 3).
Commerce (3-5, 0-0 Region 8-A Public) lost 15-4 to the Blue Devils with runs coming in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Hampton Hutto led the Tigers with two hits and two RBIs, Cayden Lord scored two runs.
Elbert County took an early 1-0 lead with a double in the top of the first inning. Commerce responded in the bottom half with a grounder by Hutto to bring Lord home, tying the game 1-1.
The Blue Devils took full control of the game with an eight-run third inning. Elbert County took a 7-1 lead before suffering its first out of the inning and scored two more before the inning ended. The Tigers just didn’t have an answer, however, they did get one run back when Hutto doubled to left field, bringing Cohen Thomason home. Commerce trailed 9-2.
Elbert County stretched its lead to 13-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Again, Commerce only responded with one run; a grounder by Thomason to bring Alex Rainey home.
The Blue Devils scored two more runs in the fifth inning, and the Tigers couldn’t score enough runs to prolonge the game. A double by Coleson Smith which Lord scored on was all the dame Commerce could create in the bottom of the fifth inning. Elbert County won 15-4.
Commerce resumes Region 8-A Public play Saturday (Mar. 5) with a double-header against Lincoln County.
