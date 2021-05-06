(This story will be updated)
The Commerce baseball team enjoyed a stellar regular season with its first region title in 25 years. Now, it’s fast at work on a memorable postseason.
The Tigers beat Bowdon twice Wednesday night at home in a back-and-forth set of games to secure a second-straight appearance in the Class A-Public Elite Eight. The team has swept both the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Facing a Bowdon team it beat 6-2 during the regular season, Commerce won 8-7 in eight innings in Game 1 and then beat Red Devils in Game 2, 11-7, to earn its second appearance in the quarterfinals since 2019. No state tournament was played in 2020 due to COVID.
The Tigers (24-10) will now host a Monday (time TBD) doubleheader with No. 4-ranked Charlton County (28-6). A third game, if needed, is slated for Tuesday (time TBD). The winner will face either Metter or Schley County May 15 and 17 in the semifinals. If Commerce advances, it will host.
Colin Welch went a combined 3-for-5 in Wednesday’s victories, belting two home runs for the Tigers, who have won five of their last six games.
Commerce won Game 1 Wednesday when Will Slater scored from third base on an error at first in the bottom of the eighth to break the 7-7 tie.
The Tigers held a 7-3 lead entering the seventh inning, but Bowdon (14-16) put up a four-run rally in the top half of the inning to force extras.
Commerce had led 5-0 after two innings and held a 7-2 edge after five frames.
Welch went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Game 1, homering in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hampton Hutto was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The teams swapped leads three times in Game 2 with Commerce (playing as the visiting team) taking over for good with three runs in the top of the fifth to push ahead 7-5. The Tigers tacked on three more insurance scores in the top of the sixth, padding the lead at 10-5.
Bowdon got back two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Commerce scored its final run in the top of the inning as an error allowed Gray Holbrook to score from third.
The Tigers began the game facing a 1-0 deficit after an inning before getting on the board in the third inning.
Cayden Lord drilled a home run during the third, and Welch (1-for-2) followed with his second home run of the twin bill — a two run shot — later in the inning. His blast gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead, but Bowdon rallied for four runs over the course of the third and fourth innings to take a 5-4 lead.
Hutto, who went 2-for-4, drove in a go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning, giving the Tigers a 6-5 lead. Sully Burke had tied the game 5-5 two batters earlier with a sac fly RBI.
Tyler Herring and Gray Holbrook both went 2-for-4 in the nightcap.
Commerce now has a chance to advance to the Final Four for the first time in recent memory when it hosts Charlton County. The Indians beat Johnson County 10-4 and 4-3 in the second round. Charlton County, which has won 12 straight games, is the No. 1 seed out of Region 2-A Public.
