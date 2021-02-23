Sandwiched in between a pair of losses to Jefferson, Commerce baseball team beat Bowdon 6-2 Saturday (Feb. 20) to highlight its opening week of the season. The Tigers will play three times this week.
Will Slater threw a complete game with seven strikeouts in the Saturday win over the Red Devils. He allowed two runs, 10 hits and two walks.
“It was nice to see Slater be under control and handle situations with baserunners to keep his pitch count down,” Tiger coach Steve Cotrell said. “But the key was getting a head of hitters with early strikes.”
At the plate, Commerce finished with eight hits, led by Hampton Hutto who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
“Hutto was a bright spot offensively for us and maybe it will be contagious and trickle down,” Cotrell said.
The Tigers scored two runs in the third inning, one in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh inning.
“I thought, offensively, we did not have great at-bats against Bowdon with bases loaded or runners on second and third with less than two outs,” Cotrell said. “We had plenty of chances to put them away and we did not. So, there were some positives and some things we need to get better at sooner rather then later.”
Commerce opens the season last Tuesday (Feb. 16) with an 11-1 loss to Jefferson and then fell to the Dragons 10-0 on Saturday following its victory over Bowdon. The Tigers were limited to a combined three hits in the two games.
Jefferson is ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA.
“Jefferson is a very good team and you just can't make mistakes and give them extra outs or the game will get away from you,” Cotrell said. “In my opinion, if you want to get better every day, then you got to play good baseball teams.”
Commerce was set to host Banks County Tuesday (Feb. 23) for senior night. The Tigers will continue play Thursday (Feb. 25, 5 p.m.) at region opponent Lincoln County and then face Franklin County on the road Saturday (Feb. 27, 3 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.