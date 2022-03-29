The Commerce baseball team suffered their first Region 8-A Public loss of the season Friday (Mar. 25) at Towns County, but the Tigers still came away with another series win.
Commerce (13-6, 11-1 Region 8-A Public) shutout the Indians 9-0 on Tuesday (Mar. 22) and finished the series with an 11-1 win in game two of Friday's double-header. Commerce takes a break from its region slate this week with games against Banks County and Oglethorpe County, before going a week without playing any games.
Coy Argo and Cayden Lord led the Tigers' efforts on the mound. Both pitched complete games with four hits a piece, though Argo's game ended in six innings. Argo struck out 12 batters while Lord had six strikeouts.
Hampton Hutto and Ryan Cooper had six hits each throughout the series, Coleson Smith had five hits. Hutto ended the week with a whopping 11 RBIs, including five in the 10-9 loss to Towns County. Cooper had four RBIs, and he was Commerce's runs leader with eight.
COMMERCE 11, TOWNS COUNTY 1
Commerce didn't have any troubles with Towns County in game two of Friday's double-header. Argo shut down the Indians' offense while the Tigers turned nine hits and five errors into 11 runs.
Commerce struck first in the top of the first inning with an RBI double by Hampton Hutto, picking up where he left off in the first half of the double-header. His hit to left field brought Coleson Smith home to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
A two-out, based loaded single by Brayton Purcell in the top of the third inning started the first of two Tiger rallies in the game. Ryan Cooper and Hudson Thomason scored on Purcell's hit. Commerce extended the lead to 5-0 when Alex Rainey drove in Hutto and Purcell with a line drive to centerfield.
Towns County scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 5-1, but the Tigers got the run back in the fourth inning when an error allowed Hudson Thomason to score. However, Commerce left two runners a base, leaving the score 6-1.
A walk by Rainey and an error for Cohen Thomson opened the fifth inning for Commerce. Rainey scored on a wild pitch, and Cohen scored when Cooper singled up the middle to extend the lead to 8-1. Smith followed with an infield single before Hutto cleared the bases with his own grounder up the middle. Commerce led 10-1 and needed just one more to end the game early.
That run came in the top of the sixth inning when a two-out error off Cooper's bat allowed Rainey to cross home plate. Commerce led 11-1 and Argo did the rest in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win for Commerce.
TOWNS COUNTY 10, COMMERCE 9
Commerce surrendered nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to drop its first game in region play this year Friday (Mar. 25) in game one of the double-header.
The Tigers led 9-0 after the top of the fourth inning, thanks in-part to a six-run second inning.
Hampton Hutto drove in Commerce's only run in the top of the first inning with a two-out error that allowed Ryan Cooper to score. Cohen Thomason drove Brayton Purcell home with a no-out single in the top of the second inning to make the score 2-0, but the Tigers did the rest of their damage with two outs.
Cooper doubled to bring Landon Bunn across the plate, Coleson Smith reached on an error that Thomason capitalized on, and Hutto smashed a three-run homer towards right field to give Commerce a 7-0 lead.
Towns County cut the score to 7-1 in the bottom of the second inning before Hutto stretched the lead to 9-1 with a two-RBI double in the top of the fourth inning. Cayden Lord and Cooper scored on Hutto's hit.
The Indians started the comeback in the bottom of the fourth inning with three doubles, including two with bases loaded, to cut the score to 9-6. The completed the comeback by scoring four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, taking a 10-9 lead.
COMMERCE 9, TOWNS COUNTY 0
Commerce opened the Towns County series with a shutout win at home on Tuesday (Mar. 22).
The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, first off a single by Coleson Smith which Cayden Lord scored on, then on a sacrifice ground ball that brought Ryan Cooper home. Commerce led 2-0, but broke the game open in the bottom of the second inning.
Commerce quickly loaded the bases, setting up a two-RBI single by Cooper. Coleson Smith then cleared the bases with a double to right field. Lord and Cooper scored to give. Smith scored when Hampton Hutto hit a line drive to center field, Commerce led 7-0.
Hutto added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a home run to left field. Cooper also touched home plate to make the score 9-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.