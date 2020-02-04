The Commerce girls cruised through the first round of the Region 8-A tournament Monday (Feb. 3).
The Tigers (13-10) dispatched Athens Christian, 47-19. Commerce advances to the second round to play Lakeview Academy today (Feb. 5) at Commerce High School.
"We're going to try a little different defensive system against them and see if we can slow (Lakeview) them down a little better than we did last time," head coach Brad Puckett said after Monday's win.
Lakeview is 18-7 on the season. The Lions defeated Commerce 67-35 on Jan. 10.
"That No. 33, (Eliza) Snyder, she's a really good player," Puckett said. "She will be First Team All-Region. Slowing her down, last time she just killed us.
"(Then) we have to keep their point guard from penetrating the paint. They didn't really hurt us scoring inside last time. they just killed us shooting the ball outside. So, we're going to have to emphasize shutting those guards down ... We're going to look at some different things to try and slow them down. Then, we've got to come out sharp offensively, put the ball in the basket ... We missed a lot of layups and free throws at their place. We can't do that Wednesday."
Before Monday's win, Puckett told his group the region tournament is a new season, and both teams were 0-0. After the win, his group is 1-0.
"Whether we were completely sharp this game, like I said, I think we were a little sloppy late," Puckett said. But they got the job done and we're moving on, so that's all that matters right now. We're not going to focus on what we were sloppy about this game. We're just going to get ready to not be sloppy against Lakeview on Wednesday."
Bryanna Sanders led the way in the win, scoring 17 points. Maggie Mullis added 11 points.
