If you were to ask Commerce head girls' basketball coach Brad Puckett about the makeup of his team, one word could come to mind: balance.
"I feel like the six years I've been here, this is the most balanced team, first five that I've ever put on the floor," Puckett said.
His starting five includes balance in post play, guard play and all of it being on the floor at the same time. This balance is something Puckett hopes can springboard his group through the 2019-20 season.
Last year, the goal for the team was to change its banner that hangs in the Commerce gym. It accomplished that by making the state tournament.
With the balance that is on the team, it is the same goal this season, but Puckett hopes it is more than just an appearance in the state playoffs.
The season opens Thursday, Nov. 14, at Cross Keys. Puckett said last year's appearance in the state tournament gave the program a different vibe than it has had in a while.
A motto he saw while watching TV is something he and the team are adopting ahead of this season.
"We want to dream big, we want to dream big for being in the region championship, for being in the state playoffs," Puckett said. "We want that long-term vision, but our focus needs to be short-term, one moment at a time, one play at a time, one game at a time. That's what we're preaching to them right now ... that's what every program needs to be. That's what we want to be. These girls, they want to be successful."
Lauren Massey will give the Tigers height at point guard. Puckett said she's been shooting "non-stop" since the summer.
"She's going to make mistakes along the way, there's going to be some growing pains, but she's up for it," Puckett said.
Massey takes over the point for Maggie Mullis, who will now slide to the wing on the floor.
"Maggie's excited, because Maggie gets to finally play her true position out on the wing, where she can catch and shoot," Puckett said. "Maggie has an unbelievable 3-point shot. She has an unbelievable ability to catch the ball and rip it through and take it hard to the basket that she hasn't been able to do before at point guard."
Bryanna Sanders returns for Commerce. She was the second-leading scorer for the team last season.
"She will be on that left side with that left hand that she's so good with," Puckett said.
Carson Hobbs will be one of the players inside for Commerce. She played key minutes off the bench as a freshman.
"She has the ability to catch the ball high in the paint and turn and go to the basket," Puckett said.
Ragan Allen also returns to be the dominant inside presence for the Tigers.
"We're really hoping this year that she'll put some points on the board as well," Puckett said. "Between her and Carson inside, like I said we've never been that big before. We're really excited about those five."
The question after the starting five shifts to the depth, Puckett added.
"We've got some girls that are learning those spots," Puckett said.
Lauren Roach, a senior, has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons. She will be one of the players giving the Tigers depth in the lineup.
"This year, she's going to be ready to contribute," Puckett said.
Grace Hobbs will also be a contributor.
"She is aggressive," Puckett said. "I mean, she will dive on the floor. She's not afraid to be physical and use her body. She's just not offensive-minded yet, and we're trying to get her offensive-minded. We know she can rebound. We know she's not afraid to be physical."
Puckett believes this is the first time most of his players have been in weight training prior to the season starting.
"I hope that makes a difference, that we're going to have a little bit more physical strength this year," Puckett said.
