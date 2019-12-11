The Commerce boys' basketball team has already doubled its win total from the 2018-19 season, and the season is only five games old.
The Tigers (4-1) notched another win Tuesday (Dec. 10) with a 66-57 win at George Walton.
Commerce was led by Ian McConnell's 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jackson Morris dropped 15 points and Shawn Cunningham finished with 11 points.
The Tigers trailed 20-10 after the first quarter, but stormed back and took command in the second and third quarters.
Commerce trailed by one at halftime (26-25) and kept the momentum going in the third with a 20-point quarter. The Tigers outscored George Walton 20-6 in the third and took a commanding 45-32 lead into the final frame.
Commerce's highest-scoring quarter was the fourth as the team dropped 21 points to seal the nine-point win.
The Tigers return to the court this Friday (Dec. 13) at Providence Christian Academy. Tip-off time is 8:30 p.m.
COMMERCE 43 (GIRLS), GEORGE WALTON 27: The Lady Tigers moved to 4-1 with a 16-point road win.
Bryanna Sanders led the team with 15 points. Maggie Mullis added eight points in the win.
Commerce led 13-10 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 11 points by halftime, 25-14.
A sluggish third quarter still was good enough to increase in the Commerce lead. The team scored only seven points but led 32-18 when the fourth quarter started.
The team outscored George Walton 11-9 in the fourth to win by 16.
The Lady Tigers return to the court this Friday (Dec. 13) at Providence Christian Academy. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.
