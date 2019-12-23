The Commerce girls' basketball team ended its three-day visit in Athens with an emphatic 51-25 win over Athens Christian Dec. 21.
The win was part of three-straight games the Commerce basketball programs played against all three Athens schools. The girls went 2-1. All three games were non-region games.
The Athens Christian win came after a 49-30 loss to Prince Avenue Christian Dec. 20. The girls defeated Athens Academy 42-35 Dec. 19.
"Our focus (Saturday) against Athens Christian was discipline," head coach Brad Puckett said. "I was very pleased in that we did just that. We fed the post (Saturday) and got back to doing what we did early in the season when we beat Lake Oconee."
Puckett added his team's performance Nov. 19 against Lake Oconee was the best offensive performance of the season.
"My pre-game speech (Saturday) was a challenge of focusing on one word ... discipline offensively and defensively," he said. "Offensively in the way we make more than one pass before a shot and that we feed the post every trip down the floor, and defensively in that we stop gambling so much on steals and stay home and keep shooters in front of us and contesting every shot."
Bryanna Sanders scored 18 points in the win over Athens Christian and 19 points vs. Athens Academy. Lauren Massey scored nine points apiece in both wins. Ragan Allen added eight points vs. Athens Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.