The Commerce girls’ basketball team again found a way to win despite being beset with usual circumstances.
The team was down four players in its previous game Saturday and still managed a win over Franklin County. On Tuesday (Jan. 12), it lost its top offensive player, Bryanna Sanders, in the middle of the game to a severe allergic reaction and yet pulled out a 39-37 win at home over region opponent Towns County.
Maggie Mullis, who was coming off a bout with step throat, picked up a steal inside the final minute which led to her burying a go-ahead 3-pointer with 51 seconds left.
The Tigers then held on in the final minute. Towns County’s Kenndi Henson missed a heave from near half court at the buzzer as Commerce (4-8, 1-1 Region 8-A Public) picked up its second-straight win.
“I told the girls after the game that in order to be a championship team, you have to find a way to win when everything is going against you,” coach Brad Puckett said. “Maggie was coming off strep tonight, we didn’t shoot well, Bryanna went out with a very scary allergic reaction and ended up at the hospital ... and still we found a way to win.”
Carson Hobbs led Commerce with 16 points. Mullis added 10 points with two fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
Commerce led for most of the game, including by seven points twice in the third quarter, but Towns County (1-6, 0-1 Region 8-A Public) overtook the Tigers with a 3-pointer from Sarah Shook with 2:33 remaining in the game.
The teams traded leads twice before Mullis put the Tigers up for good in the final minute. The senior stole the ball on an inbounds pass, and got it to Ivy Tolbert who later passed it back to Mullis in the corner where she buried what would be the game deciding 3-pointer. Mullis’s clutch shot gave Commerce a 38-36 lead.
Towns County’s Henson missed a chance to tie game, hitting just 1-of-2 free-throw attempts with 10.4 seconds left.
Hobbs provided Commerce’s final point with a free throw with five seconds left.
“I am beyond proud,” Puckett said of the win. “Maggie and Carson carried us in scoring tonight. Every game like this that we find a way to win with missing pieces of the puzzle just makes us all the more optimistic at how good this team can be down the stretch when all the pieces of the puzzle are back.”
Commerce continues region play against Greene County Friday (Jan. 15, 6 p.m.) at home.
TOWNS CO. 79, COMMERCE (BOYS) 65: The Tigers fell down 10-0 within the first three minutes and spent the rest of the night trying to rally from large deficits in a 14-point region loss Tuesday (Jan. 12) at home to Class A-Public's No. 5-ranked team.
Commerce (3-11, 1-2 Region 8-A Public) trailed by as many as 25 points late in its fifth-straight defeat.
The Tigers got 24 points from Ian McConnell.
Commerce’s early 10-0 deficit grew to 28-11 at the end of the first quarter after 6-foot-7 forward Jake McTaggart buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. McTaggart had 12 first-quarter points.
The closest the Tigers would come the rest of the way was 11 points after Creed Dunbar sank a pair of free throws at the 4:14 mark in the second quarter, making the score 32-21.
Towns County stretched its lead out to 42-26 at the half and 60-40 at the end of three quarters.
The Indians (7-1, 2-0 Region 8-A Public) hit 10 3-pointers in the victory, including a trey from Kabe Ellis with 4:07 remaining in the contest to push the lead to 75-50.
Commerce did narrow the final margin, outscoring the Indiana 15-4 in the final minutes.
The Tigers will host Greene County Friday (Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m.) as region play continues.
