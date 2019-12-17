If there's one thing Commerce girls' basketball coach Brad Puckett has wanted to see consistently since the start of the season it's balance on offense.
During Tuesday night's (Dec. 17) home game vs. Cross Keys, the offense was as balanced as it could be.
Ten Tigers scored a point including three players finishing in double figures as Commerce put together a dominating 78-4 performance.
Bryanna Sanders led scoring for Commerce (7-1) with 15 points. Lauren Massey was right on her heels with 14 points. Grace Hobbs added 12 points.
"I think (the team's) confidence is growing daily," Puckett said. "I think we're starting to really be a balanced team, which is what our goal coming into this year was ... we are starting to be more and more balanced.
"We've got multiple people scoring every night. Even tonight, we had (three) people score in double digits. That's what we've been really focusing on in practice. We don't want it to where somebody can come out in a box-and-1 or a triangle-and-2 or whatever and shut us down. We want people to when they prepare for us, they have to prepare for every single person on the floor. Right now, that's what our goal is. Right now, it's starting to click."
Puckett was quick to point, however, his team isn't all the way to that point, and they still have work to do.
Commerce led 31-0 after the first quarter. Carson Hobbs had nine points in the opening quarter and Sanders had eight points, while Massey had seven.
The Tigers added 26 points in the second quarter. The score was 57-4 at the break. Massey scored her remaining seven points in the second quarter. Sanders also scored seven points.
Grace Hobbs took over the scoring for Commerce in the second half. She scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half. Commerce blanked Cross Keys 21-0 in the second half.
The Tigers return to action on Dec. 19 vs. Athens Academy. It is the first of three-straight days of games against region opponents. The games, however, won't count towards the region standings.
"Athens Academy beat us two times last year," Puckett said. " ... our girls will be ready for that and definitely not be complacent. I would be very disappointed if we came out that way, but we're not going to be. Athens Academy has a losing record right now, but they've lost to some really good teams."
Commerce will also play Athens Christian and Prince Avenue.
"It's going to be fight all three games this weekend in that tournament," Puckett said. "We don't have a lot of depth, but we've talked about that all year. Now we have back-to-back-to-back games, we're going to see where we are depth wise. We really will. It's a great, great opportunity for us to get a real assessment of where we are going into the holidays."
COMMERCE 84 (BOYS), CROSS KEYS 22: The Tigers scored 26 points in the opening quarter to build a 19-point lead and didn't let up.
Creed Dunbar matched Cross Keys' point total as he scored 22 points. Dunbar hit six 3-pointers in the win.
Ian McConnell scored 17 points, 13 coming in the first half. Dominic Ricci dropped 10 points in the first half and finished with 16 for the game. Jackson Morris scored 13 points.
Down 3-2 early in the first quarter, the Tigers (5-3) reeled off 12-straight points to take the lead and extend it all the way to 26-7.
In the second quarter, Commerce outscored Cross Keys 24-10. The Tigers led 50-17 at halftime. Dunbar had 17 points at the break.
The defense went into lockdown mode in the third quarter, giving up only one point. The offense scored 17 points and duplicated the production in the final frame, outscoring Cross Keys 17-4 to close the game.
