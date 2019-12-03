Commerce's early-season momentum came to a screeching halt Tuesday (Dec. 3) thanks to Galloway's sharp-shooting ability in the first half.
The Scots (6-1) hit six 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes to open up a 16-point halftime lead and hand Commerce (2-1) its first loss of the season 58-37.
Ian McConnell led the Tigers with 13 points. He scored 10 of Commerce's 13 first-half points. Shawn Cunningham chipped in eight points, all of which came in the second half.
McConnell scored the Tigers' first three buckets of the game, all via layups. Down 16-6, Dominic Ricci hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 16-9 after the first quarter.
The gap widened in the second quarter as Commerce was outscored 13-4. McConnell connected for a bucket with his squad down 19-9, and he cut the deficit to 26-13 after Galloway went on a 7-0 run. The Scots closed the half with and-1 play to take a 29-13 lead into intermission.
The closest Commerce could cut into the lead in the third quarter was 11 points at 32-21. The Tigers opened the second half on an 8-3 run. The Tigers outscored the Scots 15-13 in the third and trailed 42-28 entering the final frame.
Galloway found its form from the first half in the fourth quarter. The Scots scored 16 fourth-quarter points. Cunningham and Matthew Simpson were the only two Tigers to score a bucket in the fourth.
Commerce plays at Oglethorpe County Friday (Dec. 6). Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. The Tigers defeated the Patriots by 23 on Nov. 26.
