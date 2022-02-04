The Commerce girls basketball team is No. 2 in the region standings with just three games remaining following a victory Tuesday (Feb. 1) against Towns County.
The Tigers defeated the Indians 43-33. Two of Commerce's next three games are against teams that are No. 3 (Social Circle) and No. 4 (Greene County) in the standings. Greene County comes to two Friday (Feb. 4). The Tigers end the regular season at home against Social Circle next Friday (Feb. 11).
Commerce (8-13, 7-2 Region 8-A Public) started the game with a three-pointer by Lauren Lindsey and never looked back, leading the entire game. The game was low scoring in the first half, but a three-pointer by Jada Palumbo in the third quarter gave the Tigers a 22-14 lead and the Tigers led by around 10 points for the rest of the night.
A three-pointer by Lauren Massey early in the fourth quarter gave Commerce its largest lead at 31-15. The Tigers went on to win 43-33.
TOWNS COUNTY 38, COMMERCE (BOYS) 35
The Commerce boys' basketball team fell to No. 3 in the region standings Tuesday (Feb. 1) with a slim loss to Towns County at home.
Commerce (8-13, 5-4 Region 8-A Public) lost to the Indians 38-35. The Indians led 13-6, but a pair of three-pointers by Jansen Morris cut the score to 13-12 and the game was barnburner from that point. The Indians never led by more than six points, and the Tigers finally took a 28-26 lead on a three-pointer by Matthew Simpson.
The lead didn't last however. Towns County responded with a three-pointer and it stayed in front the rest of the way to win 38-35.
