COMMERCE – With just over four minutes left in the third quarter, the Commerce girls' basketball team had a slim 33-29 lead over region rival Greene County. The Lady Tigers outscored their foes 24-5 over the next 10 minutes to put the game away.
Commerce won 59-43 and took a big step towards ending the scoring woes which have plagued the Tigers this season. Carson Hobbs led Commerce with 19 points, Raven parks had 13 points and Malay Mitchell scored 12. Lauren Massey added nine points, all behind the arch.
"We've been executing offensively, but we're not making shots right now," said head coach Brad Puckett. "We were in a horrible scoring drought.
"I keep telling the girls to relax, the shooting is going too come back. We shot the ball pretty well early this year.... But I'm pleased right now. Tonight, halfway through the third quarter we called timeout and changed up the offense. All-of-the-sudden, we started getting some open looks and we knocked down some big shots."
The defense however, is in no such drought. The Tigers have allowed 45 points or less in 12 games this season. They held Greene County to just 34 points with two minutes left in Friday's game.
Puckett believes that as long as Commerce keeps playing solid defense, it's offense will eventually catch back up.
"We turned all of our attention to defense," he said. "I told the girls that defense creates offense for us. If we start getting them to turn it over and getting some layups, all of the sudden that basket starts looking a lot bigger.
"And it did. We started hitting some layups, then started kicking it out and hitting some shots."
The first 20 minutes of the game was neck-and-neck. Commerce (9-13, 8-2 Region 8-A Public). Both teams traded the lead throughout the first quarter, until a three-pointer by Massey gave the Tigers some breathing room with a 10-6 lead.
Still, Commerce couldn't build on the lead and never led by more than five points. That was until Hobbs drained a three-pointer before halftime to extend the lead to 27-20. Greene County reeled the Tigers in early in the third quarter and the score was 33-29 with four minutes on the clock.
That's when the complexion of the game changed.
Commerce ended the third quarter on a 12-0 run, and continued the run through the fourth quarter. With two minutes left in the game, Commerce led 57-34.
The run started with a layup by Parks, Hobbs followed with a long jump shot which gave Commerce its largest lead of the game to that point (37-29). Massey hit back-to-back three-pointers and Hobbs scored a pair of free throws to extend Commerce's lead to 45-29 at the end of the first quarter.
Commerce reached 50 points before Greene County could put another point on the board. A free throw by Greene County, which cut the lead to 50-30, did nothing to slow down Commerce's momentum. The only thing that could stop Commerce at that point was itself.
Puckett called timeout with 2:03 left in the game to sub in younger players. Against the youngsters, Greene County went on a 9-0 run to cut the score to 57-43. Graci West returned to the court to help close out the game and she sunk a shot in the paint to bring the final score to 59-43.
"Our goal is to hold all of our opponents under 40," Puckett said. "We thought we have a good shot at winning if we can do that. We've done that and would have tonight."
Commerce has two games left on its schedule and is trying to protect its No. 2 spot in the region standings. The Tigers travel to Washington-Wilkes on Tuesday (Feb. 8), and host Social Circle on Friday (Feb. 11). The Redskins are currently No. 3 in the region standings, one game behind Commerce.
"We feel like we're in a good spot," he said. "We have a pretty strong hold on the No. 2 seed in the region. We suffered a setback this week with Jada Palumbo rolling her ankle, but it's not a bad sprain. We're going to hold her out the next two games and hopefully have her ready to go in the region tournament."
REGION 8-A PUBLIC STANDINGS
Standings and records as of Feb. 7
1. Lake Oconee (17-1, 10-0)
2. Commerce (9-13, 8-2)
3. Social Circle (12-11, 7-3)
4. Greene County (10-11, 5-7)
5. Towns County (5-16, 3-7)
6. Lincoln County (5-16, 1-8)
7. Washington-Wilkes (3-13, 0-7)
