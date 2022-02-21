COMMERCE – Only one Region 8-A Public team was good enough all year to defeat the Commerce girls basketball squad; Lake Oconee Academy.
The Lady Tigers had a chance to beat the Titans when it mattered most Friday (Feb. 18) in the Region 8-A Public Championship. However, they fell short in a fourth quarter comeback 44-40.
Commerce (11-14, 10-2 Region 8-A Public) played from behind all night, but never allowed Lake Oconee to build an insurmountable lead. The Titans largest lead of the first half was seven points, and every time they stretched the lead to that margin, Commerce scored to reel them back in.
The Tigers nearly went into halftime trailing 17-14 following a three-pointer by Jada Palumbo. However, Lake Oconee scored a miracle three-pointer at the buzzer to enter halftime with a 20-13 lead.
Commerce finally cut the lead back to one score (20-17) with a quick run early in the third quarter, but the Titans responded with a 10-2 run in the span of two minutes to build a 30-19 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Lake Oconee building a multi-score lead and Commerce reeling it back in. Lake Oconee Academy had the game put away 44-37, but a three-pointer by Lauren Massey with 40 seconds left cut the score 44-40 and gave Commerce another chance, but time ran out.
Commerce finished the tournament as runners-up in Region 8-A Public and will enter the Class A Public State Playoffs as a No. 2 seed. The Tigers host Armuchee on Tuesday (Feb. 22).
