When Bryanna Sanders made back-to-back 3-pointers to close out the first quarter vs. Galloway, the Commerce Lady Tigers led 16-15.
For everything Commerce did right in the first quarter, things unraveled in the second and third quarters, and the Lady Scots (4-2) handed Commerce (2-1) a 64-45 loss Tuesday (Dec. 3) at home.
Commerce ended the game with three players in double figures: Sanders (13), Maggie Mullis (12) and Carson Hobbs (12).
The Lady Tigers fell behind early in the first quarter, but they fought back thanks to buckets from Mullis and Hobbs, then a tying layup from Sanders at 6-6. Down 13-8 with 1:37 left, Commerce closed the opening frame with an 8-2 run thanks to a pair of free throws from Hobbs and Sanders' 3-pointers with 52 and 20 seconds left, respectively.
The Lady Scots, though, opened the second half with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Sanders stopped the run with a deep 2-pointer with 5:42 left in the first half, and Commerce trailed 23-18.
Galloway was able to score five more points before halftime and take a 28-22 lead over Commerce at the break. The Lady Tigers' final four points came via a Sanders 3-pointer and a Mullis free throw.
The third quarter was the Galloway show. The Lady Scots outscored Commerce 22-7. The Lady Tigers trailed 39-29 with 2:59 left in the quarter, but Galloway closed on an 11-0 run to open up a 50-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Commerce opened the final frame on 10-2 run, but any hope of a comeback was extinguished when Galloway hit a 3-pointer with 3:44 left to extend the lead from 13 to 16 points. The shot catapulted the Lady Scots to a 12-6 run to end the game.
The Lady Tigers play at Oglethorpe County Friday (Dec. 6). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Commerce defeated the Lady Patriots 54-23 on Nov 26.
