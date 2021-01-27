Here is a round-up of Jan. 26 basketball action:
Commerce (boys) 87, Lake Oconee Academy 20
Ian McConnell and Jackson Morris scored 12 points each as the Tigers overwhelmed region opponent Lake Oconee Academy 87-20 on the road Tuesday (Jan. 26).
Kemanni Horne and Shaquario Sherrod both added 10 points, and all 11 Tigers who dressed out scored as Commerce (5-12, 3-3 Region 8-A Public) posted its highest point total of the year.
Dudley Dickson finished with seven points, six steals and five rebounds. Matthew Simpson posted six points and seven rebounds. Jansen Morris scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Commerce shot 51 percent from the floor (39-of-76) and generated 33 steals.
The Commerce boys return to action Friday (Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m.) at home against region opponent Lincoln County.
NOTE: The Commerce girls’ game was with Lake Oconee Academy was postponed to Feb. 13.
Jackson Co. (girls) 44, Clarke Central 20
The Jackson County girls won for the third time in their last four region games with a 44-20 rout of 8-AAAAA opponent Clarke Central Tuesday (Jan. 26) at home.
The Panthers have won six of their last 10 games.
Jackson County (7-10, 6-5 Region 8-AAAAA) returns to the court Friday (Jan. 29, 7 p.m.) at home against region opponent Loganville.
Clarke Central 64, Jackson Co. (boys) 36
The Jackson County boys’ basketball team suffered a home 28-point loss Tuesday (Jan. 26) to Region 8-AAAAA’s first-place team, falling 64-36 to Clarke Central.
The Panthers (8-8, 3-8 Region 8-AAAAA) were held to their second-lowest point total of the season in the defeat.
Kalib Clinton scored 14 points, and Trentyn Flowers added 12 points as the pair accounted for nearly three-fourths of Jackson County’s offense.
The Panthers return to action Friday (Jan. 29, 8:30 p.m.) at home against region opponent Loganville.
Jefferson (girls) 62, Flowery Branch 50
Jefferson’s Livi Blackstock scored 17 points, Allianne Clark added 12 points and Deshona Gaither chipped in 10 points as the Dragons stayed unbeaten in Region 8-AAAA play with a 62-50 home win over Flowery Branch Tuesday (Jan. 26).
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Jefferson girls (15-3, 7-0 Region 8-AAAA) return to action Thursday (Jan. 28, 6 p.m.) at home against Chestatee.
Jefferson (boys) 64, Flowery Branch 35
Kadin Bailey scored a season-high 16 points with four rebounds, and Dalen Gales added 10 points and nine rebounds as Class AAAA No. 10-ranked Jefferson (13-4) moved to 6-2 in Region 8-AAAA play with a 64-35 home win over Flowery Branch Tuesday (Jan. 26).
The Dragons outscored the Falcons 16-0 in transition and 36-10 in the paint and outrebounded Flowery Branch 46-26 in their most lopsided win of the year.
The Dragons continue region play Thursday (Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.) at home against Chestatee.
East Jackson games postponed
East Jackson’s games at Stephens County Tuesday were moved to Saturday (Jan. 30). The girls play at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.