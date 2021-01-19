Here is a rundown of local basketball action from Tuesday, Jan. 19:
Commerce (girls) 49, Cherokee Bluff 44
The Commerce girls’ basketball team notched its fourth-straight win with a 49-44 road victory at Cherokee Bluff Tuesday (Jan. 19) in non-region action.
Bryanna Sanders led the Tigers (6-8) with 15 points. Carson Hobbs added 10 points, and Maggie Mullis finished with nine points.
Commerce returns to region action Saturday (Jan. 23, 6 p.m.) at Social Circle.
Monroe Area 77, East Jackson (boys) 73
Makayla Rakestraw poured in a career-high 36 points, but East Jackson fell just short in a 77-73 region home loss Tuesday (Jan. 19).
Rakestraw also had six rebounds and four assists. R.J. White added 16 points and five rebounds. Kendrick Carson finished with nine points and seven assists.
The Eagles (3-6, 0-3 Region 8-AAA) play at Franklin County Friday (Jan. 22, 8:30 p.m.).
Jackson Co. (girls) 44, Eastside 41
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team got 16 points from Miracle Laniado — all in the second half — in a 44-41 region road win Tuesday (Jan. 19) at Eastside.
Naomi Sims added eight points and led the defensive effort, along with Alani David, as the Panthers (5-9, 4-4 Region 8-AAAAA) snapped a two-game losing skid in region play.
Jackson County hosts region opponent Walnut Grove Friday (Jan. 22, 6 p.m.).
Eastside 60, Jackson Co. (boys) 50
The Jackson County boys’ basketball team fell to 7-7 on the season and 2-7 in region play with a 60-50 loss to Eastside Tuesday on the road.
The Panthers host Walnut Grove Friday (Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.).
Jefferson (girls) 70, Madison Co. 35
The Jefferson girls’ basketball team sank five 3-pointers in the last 5:45 before halftime against Madison County, staking it to a 24-point lead, en route to a 70-35 region win Tuesday (Jan. 19) on senior night.
The Dragons (12-3, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) led 22-14 early in the second quarter before blowing the game open with their 3-point shooting. Hailey Triaga knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, which started a 17-2 run. Ellie Kinlaw also sank two 3-pointers during the period, while Allianne Clark hit one from long-range as well.
Jefferson cruised to the victory from there, leading 60-26 after three quarters and by as many as 39 in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson (boys) 54, Madison Co. 46
The Class AAAA No. 10-ranked Dragons (11-3, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) struggled through three quarters Tuesday (Jan. 19) before playing well enough in the fourth quarter to fend off visiting Madison County, 54-46, in a region contest.
Spencer Darby, a senior, gave his team a much-needed second-half spark on senior night, scoring all 13 of his points in the final two quarters. His 3-pointer with 5:55 left put the Dragons ahead 41-40 and ignited a 15-2 run that put the game away.
The Dragons play Class AAAA No. 6-ranked Cedar Shoals on the road Friday (Jan. 22, 8:30 p.m.) in region play, followed by a non-region road trip to Rabun County Saturday (Jan. 23, 6 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.